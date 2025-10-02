Agricultural representatives and Opposition leaders have formed a united front at the Perth Royal Show to label the Albanese Government’s live export transition package a “sham” and call on the Prime Minister to visit WA and “look producers in the eye”. Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud fronted the six-strong group at WA’s biggest agricultural show on October 1, with he and WA Nationals leader Shane Love attributing WA’s dwindling sheep flock to the planned ban. The State’s sheep numbers have declined from 12.5 million to about 9 million in recent years as farmers scrambled to exit the industry ahead of Federal Labor’s plan to ban live sheep exports from Australia by May 2028 Mr Littleproud described the Federal Government’s $139m transition package — designed to help farmers and other industries affected — a politically-motivated “sham”. He challenged Mr Albanese to come to WA to meet with farmers, truck drivers and other sectors bracing for the change. While signage at the Perth Royal Show’s Jim Horwood Sheep Pavilion urges attendees to “luv a lamb”, Mr Littleproud urged those attending to acknowledge the “sad” reality behind the industry. “When you come and cuddle a lamb… you think about how hard these producers to it, and the fact we have the best livestock producers in the world,” he said. “And understand that behind that is a human toll of men and women that are doing it very tough in the agricultural sector… in the sheep sector. “And that is because of a senseless decision… to cut the live sheep industry out from behind the WA sheep producer.” Mr Littleproud and Mr Love were flanked by Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter, Geraldton MLA Kirrilee Warr, Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper, WAFarmers livestock council president Geoff Pearson. When asked how much the transition package would need to be to truly help farmers and other sectors, Mr Pearson said the $139m package “would not even touch the sides” and there was “no amount” that could salvage the damage caused. Mr Pearson said while sheep and wool prices were quite high right now — with wool prices up 20 per cent year on year and sheep prices hitting records between June and August — the volatility was “not sustainable” as the sheep flock continued to decline. “Sheep prices are quick high right now… but the volatility is significant. And while it is great to make record prices, you have to hold them. It is not sustainable,” he said. “The damage has been done… our sheep flock has dramatically declined and I don’t know what it would take to bring it back but it is definitely more than $139m,” he said. He said it was impossible to determine exactly how much money needed to be spent in terms of a transition package, saying the figure would be “astronomical”. Ms Cooper said a number of trucking businesses were “hurting quite badly” and were considering leaving the industry as the May 1, 2028 deadline loomed. “We pleaded with the Government to be rapid in rolling out the transition package, because our people were making decisions months ago,” she said. “They have started to sell their equipment… and downsize their businesses.” Ms Cooper also poked holes in the transition packages’ requirement for trucking businesses to have to “spend $80,000 to get $40,000”. She said she believed the trucking industry had been “ignored”, after submitting feedback on behalf of the sector and hearing nothing until the package was released. “They have to make that payment up front before they stand a chance of getting anything back… and $40,000 needs to be put into perspective,” Ms Cooper said. “A new set of tippers is about $400,000. The fuel bill is $80,000 for a small family company… so $40,000 won’t go very far.” Mr Littleproud also doubled down on the Federal Coalition’s promise to reinstate the live sheep export industry if returned to government, pointing to New Zealand – which is considering a repeal of its ban on live exports introduced in 2023.