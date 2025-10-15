Eating quality aims to lift lamb to elite status

The expected roll out of a Meat Standards Australia lamb grading system aims to offer consumers more eating quality preference options with hopes producers will be paid for supplying carcases that meet top tier specifications. Murdoch University Professor Graham Gardner, a former chief investigator for the Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies research program who was leading the development and commercialisation of objective carcase measurement technologies, gave an update on the MSA model at the Merinotech Open Day on October 10. Prof Gardner said the MSA lamb model was in the process of being rolled out commercially and was currently being assessed for potential commercial implementation by several Australian sheep meat processors. He said representatives of MSA were meeting with multiple plants across the country to inform them of the function of the new model. “They have been doing this as an extension exercise to raise awareness and hopefully encourage the first processor to actually adopt the new model,” Prof. Gardner said. “However, the decision to act is in the processors hands — this is always something that we find out about when they final choose to act . . . which is reasonable because this affects market signals and may impact their supply.” Prof. Gardner said the lamb industry would start to differentiate at the consumer level as the processors isolate individual carcases that could be marketed into elite eating quality brands. “A series of tiers could be defined for lamb above the minimum MSA standards,” he said. “The theory is that when consumers want to eat well, they buy lamb with boutique eating quality traits that make it an elite meat. “Looking forward to retail, there is big profits available for processors who can differentiate carcases with superior eating quality.” Prof. Gardner said the eating quality trait of intramuscular fat was being chased hard within the industry. “We have mountains of data to tell us what consumers like and don’t like in what they eat,” he said. “The industry is now more focused on eating quality, rather than simply trading on total carcase weight. “The MSA cuts-based prediction model will predict the eating quality of individual cuts of the carcase predicted from individual measures of weight, intramuscular fat percentage and lean meat per cent.” He said IMF measurement technologies, developed in the last two years, had enabled the MSA lamb model to develop. “Eastern States processors like Gundagai Meat Processors in NSW have begun to use this technology, and JBS, one of the world’s leading food companies, is gearing up — they know it’s worth big bucks,” he said. Prof. Gardner said WA processors didn’t have the financial capital to utilise eating quality technologies to create the opportunities to add value to lamb carcases at the present time. “Overall, the model will be good for Australia, but WA needs to catch up,” he said. “Currently the all-breed’s lamb’s IMF range on average is 2.5 to 7 per cent, but this trait can be genetically selected to increase the higher tier level. “Some of the unanswered questions included how far should we take this IMF selection in sheep — we don’t know when consumers will stop saying it is better — we also don’t know to what extent will markets pay for elite eating quality lamb.” Prof. Gardner said Gundagai was a good example — “the lamb chops look magnificent, they have all these flakes of marbling, it will play out”. “I hope that price signals eventually start to follow the more sophisticated branding structures you start seeing at retail, but a word of warning, the beef industry took 20 years to get solid pricing in place,” Prof. Gardner said. “I am hopeful the lamb industry makes quicker process, but a suitable amount of patience will be required.”