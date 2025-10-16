Moojepin Merinos tops at $9000

Securing the most structurally correct ram, Mt Barker woolgrower Dean Trotter paid the $9000 top price at the Thompson family’s Moojepin Merinos 23rd Annual Ram Sale.

The tailor-made genetics sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock through auctioneer Tiny Holly and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered a total of 175 rams that resulted in 166 sold for an average price of $2443.

This was up $597/head on last year when 126 rams sold to a top of $7500 and an average price of $1866.

Moojepin stud co-principal Hamish Thompson increased the ram offering by an extra 26 rams to allow buyers more options in their selections.

“We were very pleased to clear 166 rams this year, with huge buying support from local producers and many across the country,” he said.

Camera Icon The Moojepin team includes Sue and David Thompson, back with their daughter Natasha, son Hamish, and daughter in-law Sherona, with their twin boys Angus and Oscar, 2, and daughter Isabelle. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“It’s great to see so much positivity around, obviously the lamb and mutton market is going the right way and the wool market is looking good — at Moojepin we are invested in the future.”

Mr Trotter said he had been sourcing Moojepin genetics for 25 years and his top pick would go over a select group of ewes in his family’s 800 nucleus to breed flock rams for a commercial self-replacing flock of 5000 breeders.

“I was looking for the right shaped ram with low worm egg count, good fat and eye muscle depth,” he said.

“These rams are continuing to increase in predictable Australian Sheep Breeding Values.”

Mr Trotter’s sale topper, Moojepin tag 240317, recorded in the top 5 per cent for YEMD (3.14), YSL (26.79), and LDAG (-0.74), plus it was in the top 10 per cent for PWT (10.71), YWEC (-52.65) and EBWR (-1.14).

Sired by Glendemar tag 220844 and back to maternal grandsire Anderson 190590, the ram represented a first-drop outcross son for Moojepin and a new genetic investment for the buyer.

The $8000 second top-priced ram, Moojepin 241234, by homebred sire M 190066, was secured through AuctionsPlus to account Todd Clements in Bathurst in NSW.

This ram, that was out of a ewe lamb, measured in the top 5 per cent for YEMD (3.11), YFat (2.56), and IMF (1.16).

AuctionsPlus bids secured a total of 69 rams through 13 successful bidders from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Moojepin stud co-principal David Thompson said the activity from AuctionsPlus was “amazing” and told the whole story of the sale’s success with buyers throughout Australia chasing the stud’s renowned leading traits for muscle, fat and growth.

Camera Icon With the $7000 third top-priced ram, are buyer Richie Steele of OutBack MPM stud in NSW, with Moojepin stud co-principal David Thompson, of Katanning. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Outback MPM stud co-principal Richie Steele of The Marra in NSW secured the $7000 third top-priced ram, Moojepin tag 241295, which had eight traits in the top 5 per cent.

Mr Steele, who is a seven-year return buyer, said the ram was a good phenotype with shape and a good PWT (13.56) and he planned to put it over a group of his select 1600 stud nucleus ewes.

He also will be taking back a $3400 ram secured from lot 2 that had seven traits in the top 5 per cent.

New buyer Wes Lavendar, who trades as Lavendar Farms in Quindanning, secured two rams for $6500 and $2000. Mr Lavendar said he was chasing early weaning weight and extra fat for his 700-head nucleus flock.

Return buyer Kane Page, who trades as KJ & RJ Page in Pingelly, secured a $6000 ram from lot 5 that was out of an ewe lamb.

Camera Icon Victorian woolgrowers Steven and Nathan Smart, with Elders Ararat livestock agent John Gration, were inspecting rams on their return to Moojepin. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Victorian woolgrower and return buyer Steven Start secured three rams to a top of $4200 and average price of $3200. He was chasing growth, fat and muscle traits to put over his family’s flock of 2000 ewes.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Katanning Research Station farm manager Keren Muthsam secured two rams for $4000 and $3600.

She was selecting for bright and white wool with growth and good carcase traits.

Camera Icon Broomehill woolgrower David Meyer was a returning volume buyer at Moojepin. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Broomehill woolgrower and long-time repeat buyer David Meyer, who trades as Norino, secured seven rams to a top of $3800 and average price of $3086.

New buyer Don Alexander, who trades as Bradscott in Narrogin, paid $3600 for his first Moojepin ram.

MOOJEPIN MERINOS RAM SALE

Offered: 175

Sold: 166

Top price: $9000

Average: $2443