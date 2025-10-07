The Royal Agricultural Society of WA Annual All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale reached a top of $9400 for a Annaghdowns Suffolk ram as buyers were selective on their purchases. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders at the Jim Horwood pavilion on October 3, offered 46 lots from seven breeds that resulted in 26 sold for an average price of $4515/head. The catalogue of 36 rams resulted in 23 sold to an average price of $4970, up $202/head on last year when 25 rams sold for an average price of $4768. Three ewes of the selections of seven offered sold to a top of $1200 and average price of $1033/head. Nutrien Livestock breeding services manager Roy Addis said the buyers were selective on their purchases based on Australian Sheep Breeding Values requirements. “Overall presentation from all vendors was outstanding,” he said. “The sale clearance reflected on what breeders had already purchased from the Eastern States. “We appreciated the local buying support understanding the productive genetics that can be sourced in WA.” The sale topper, Annaghdowns Suffolk ram tag 240029, was secured by Narrogin-based Rocky Ridge Suffolk stud co-principal Ashley Maiolo. She said the Cheeryna sired ram represented outcross genetics for her stud. “I liked the ram’s length of body, and how well he was put together with plenty of muscle and carcase traits,” she said. The Annaghdowns Suffolk sale topper recorded ASBVs of 0.5 BWT, 9.96 WWT, 15.16 PWT, 1.69 EMD, -0.03 PFAT, 2.89 LMY, and a Total Carcase Production index of 138.97. The $9200 second top-priced ram, a Kalagan White Suffolk, was secured by Luke Ledwith of Kolindale White Suffolk stud in Dudinin. Mr Ledwith said he was impressed with the ram’s ASBV figures, particularly its positive fat (0.36). “The ram represents outcross genetics and had visually good length of body and muscle definition,” he said. The Kalagan ram, that was earlier judged reserve champion in the White Suffolk breed judging at the Perth Royal Show, was sired by Felix 211239 and recorded ASBVs of 0.20 BWT, 11.79 WWT, 18.69 PWT, 0.36 PFAT, 3.20 PEMD, 0.92 SHRFS, and a 157.17 TCP index plus a Lamb Eating Quality index of 162.23. The $7000 second top-priced White Suffolk ram, Codji Springs tag 241050 offered by the Marwick family of Pumphreys Bridge, sold to Shaun Simpson of Barby Downs WS stud in Quairading. Mr Simpson said the ram represented outcross genetics with “excellent volume and carcase traits”. The $7000 top-priced Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset ram, tag 240067, sold to repeat buyer Allen Lawrence of Canternatting Poll Dorset stud in Southern Brook. Mr Lawrence said the ram represented outcross genetics for his nucleus breeding program. “This ram is a good all-rounder,” he said. The Shirlee Downs ram was sired by homebred sire 240067 and was earlier awarded the reserve champion ram in the Poll Dorset breed judging competition. The ram sale kicked off with a Pettison Park South Suffolk ram that sold for $4600 to first time buyer Denam Carter of Ridgetop South Suffolk stud in Narrikup. Mr Carter said the 115kg ram represented outcross genetics and had good length of body with depth in the hind quarter. A Hampshire Down ram offered by The Valley stud principal Brendon Simpson, of Brigadoon, sold for $3100 through AuctionsPlus. The 113kg ram was the fifth Hampshire Down ram Mr Simpson has put up on the market with all sold this year with a host of new and repeat buyers taking the opportunity to acquire the breed’s renown eating quality traits. The $1200 top-priced White Suffolk ewe, Kalagan tag 240033, sold to Venturon White Suffolk stud co-principal Harris Thompson, of Boyup Brook. Mr Thompson said the ewe had exceptional figures and was a good breed type which had a great genetic pedigree package. RASWA ANNUAL ALL BREEDS RAM AND EWE SALE Offered: 46 Sold: 26 Top price: $9400 Average: $4515