One of WA’s most loved country race rounds has marked its 30th birthday in style, with thousands of people flocking to the small town of Kulin to celebrate the major milestone. For three decades the Kulin Bush Races, now sponsored CRISP Wireless, has attracted horseracing fans, partygoers and families to the Wheatbelt. The inaugural event held on October 6 and 7 in 1995, which was modelled after Victorian country picnic race meetings. The Kulin community carved out a man-made track and started to build infrastructure between Jilakin Rock and Jilakin Lake to accommodate the races the captivate the Wheatbelt community. Nearly 4000 people flocked to this year’s event, which also marked an expansion with the opening of a new headquarters in town and the construction of a permanent shed at the events home-ground to replace the ageing pavilion. Recovering from the weekend, president Tom Murphy said the exhausted but exuberant bush race committee was already planning next years event. He said the 30th anniversary had a great turnout from October 3 to October 5. “It’s been a big year for the bush races and I’m still getting over the weekend,” Mr Murphy said. “(We are) really happy with attendance . . . it went very smooth, and it was a really good weekend.” For more pictures and details, pick up a copy of next week’s Countryman.