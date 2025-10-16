The Kojonup Breeders Triple S Ram Sale resulted in all four vendors receiving a lift in average prices as buyers were keen to bid with confidence from higher lamb values. The sale, conducted by Elders and Nutrien Livestock on October 8 at the Kojonup Showgrounds, offered a total of 188 rams from three breeds that resulted in 176 sold to a top of $4000 and an average price of $1311. With an impactful 38 buyers registered to bid, the sale was up $159/head on last year when 164 rams sold to a top of $4500 and average price of $1152. Suffolk The Suffolk catalogue of 30 Karinya rams offered by Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin resulted in all 30 sold to a top of $4000 and average price of $1160. This was up $13/head on last year when the stud sold 18 rams for an average price of $1152. The 133kg sale topper, Karinya tag 24-4083, was secured by account Redelt in Maida Vale. The Suffolk ram recorded a 0.71 BWT, 12.24 WWT, 19.62 PWWT, -0.84 PFAT, and 1.25 PEMD. The ram’s LambPlan indexes included 144.5 LEQ, and a 152.5 TCP. Texel The Texel catalogue of 24 JimJan Texel rams offered by Jim and Jan Glover, resulted in all 24 sold to a top of $3100 and average price of $2013. This was up $328/head on last year when 23 sold to a top of $2700 and average price of $1635. The sale topper, JimJan tag 821, was secured by Ellen Walker of Warrainine Park in Brookton, who has been using Texel rams as terminal sires over Merino ewes for 20 years. “The Texel over Merino cross has always created easy lambing for our prime lamb production,” she said. She secured three Texel rams to the joy of her daughter Matilda de Gruchy, 4, who admired each one. Poll Dorset The Poll Dorset catalogue included two vendors with a combined total of 134 rams offered, resulting in 122 sold. Orrvale From the Poll Dorset offering, the Orrvale offering of 84 rams from Felicity Hallett resulted in 72 sold to a top of $2100 and average price of $1185. This was up $116/head on last year when 75 rams sold to a top of $2100 and average price of $1069. The sale topper was secured by repeat buyer Matt Nield of Blackwood Grazing in Augusta. Mr Nield bought a total of 13 Orrvale rams for an average price of $1131 to put over about 3000 Angenup-blood Merino breeders. “I am producing feeder lambs and will supply into an Eastern States feedlot,” he said. Several livestock agents were operating on Orrvale rams including Troy Hornby and Tom Bowen, of Nutrien Livestock, and Brendon Mead, of Elders. They secured rams for repeat buying accounts. “Clients are optimistic on stock prices off a good growing season,” Mr Mead said. Glencraobh & Amberley Garry Mitchell offered and sold 50 of his Poll Dorset rams to a top of $2900 and average price of $1246. This was up $193/head on last year when he sold 48 to a top of $2600 and average price of $1053. His 117kg sale topper, tag A2, sired by a Shirlee Downs ram he bought at the Perth Royal Show ram sale two years ago, was secured by Kojonup producer Jason Thorn, who trades as Korrnup. Mr Thorn said the ram had a long body with sound feet and legs. “I will put this ram over a nucleus of Poll Dorset ewes to breed my own terminal sires to put over Merino ewes,” he said.