A 35-year-old Wheatbelt man has fronted court accused of murdering an older man in an argument that turned violent outside an Armadale home. Gareth Edward Toll Price, from the town of Wandering, allegedly inflicted critical injuries on Craig Washband, 49, on Wednesday afternoon. Police said they went to a home on Fifth Road about 2.20pm after receiving reports of a “disturbance” between two males. Paramedics tried to save the injured man but he was declared deceased at the scene. Mr Price appeared in Armadale Magistrates Court on Thursday behind security glass, wearing a blue forensic jumpsuit and flanked by guards. Bedraggled and appearing unprepared for the process, he replied “ah, yes” when Magistrate Tanya Watt asked him to confirm his name. As she read out the charge, he seemed to repeatedly burp or suppress a gag then said “ok”. His Legal Aid lawyer did not apply for bail and he was remanded in custody, with his next appearance in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court set for October 29.