A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash believed to have involved at least 10 people near Cervantes. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a collision between a car and van on Indian Ocean Drive near Cervantes Road, in Nambung — about 215km north of Perth — about 12.30pm on Thursday. A police spokeswoman said they believed at least 10 people were involved in the crash. A woman, aged in her 60s, has been flown to Royal Perth Hospital on the RAC Rescue Helicopter. Eight patients — four men and four women aged in their 60s and 70s — have been transported to Joondalup Health Campus under normal road conditions. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services confirmed no one was trapped.