Merinotech WA Poll, based at Marbellup in the Great Southern, was formed in 1988 by 110 commercial growers who wanted to exploit the latest technology and genetics into their breeding programs. Thirty-seven years on, the genetic progress has continued as was revealed at the stud’s open day held on October 10. Group chairman Bill Webb welcomed 50 visitors to the nucleus farm run by Ben and Emily Webb. Closely aligned with Murdoch University, Merinotech open day speakers included Professor Graham Gardner, who spoke on the expected rollout of a Meat Standards Australia lamb grading system. Associate Professor John Young revealed the changes made to Merinotech’s breeding index to encompass whole-body energy efficiencies. Merinotech nucleus manager Amy Lockwood said there were 500 stud ewes in the stud’s nucleus flock that produced self-replacing breeders and rams that were distributed by the group’s ram breeder Ben Webb to its member producers. “Merinotech sheep are dual-purpose that have excellent carcase traits with bright and white wool quality and excellent reproduction, plus they meet high animal welfare standards,” she said. “Our breeding index covers 24 Australian Sheep Breeding Value traits with an emphasis on non-mulesing. “Our index means faster growth, getting lambs off quicker, more fat and muscle for resilience and sheep that cut more wool that has good staple strength, is finer and has less variation of micron between the fibres.” Ms Lockwood said the sheep were resistant to worms and had less dags and breech wrinkle. “We’re conceiving lambs with improved eating quality,” she said. “Merinotech sheep are well above industry average in fat and condition score which makes them easy to manage. “The index has been updated but it has made a huge amount of progress in the last 20 years, continually improving through the collection of a huge amount of data.”