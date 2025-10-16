Efficiency gains aimed at lifting fat deposition

Merinotech WA Poll stud, a leading science-based nucleus flock based on production per hectare, has made an updated index change to incorporate the benefits of whole-body energy. Murdoch University Associate Professor John Young, who revealed the changes at the Merinotech Open Day on October 10, said whole-body energy encompassed the efficiency of how energy was stored in a sheep’s body. “The biggest change to the index will be increasing fat in the nucleus flock which is the most efficient way to store energy, and this trait is linked to improved reproduction,” he said. “Fat animals have more lambs and do a better job of keeping them alive, and this trait is correlated to eating quality traits including intramuscular fat.” Mr Young said whole-body energy represented a systems efficiency gain in production per hectare which drove total farm profitability, like the gains linked to “time of lambing” that allowed lactation to align with the pasture growth curve. “Switching to an animal that has higher whole-body energy means an animal that weighs the same but has more energy stored in fat and less in protein — effectively an increased percentage of body fat,” he said. “The index places a value on the partitioning of energy where it can be stored, either in muscle, fat, or wool.” Mr Young said muscle was not a good storer of energy to use later because that represented increased maintenance requirements, but “in contrast, all energy stored as fat would be available when conditions got tough”. He said Merinotech had been selecting for increased fat since 2005, and the updated Merinotech index aimed to increase pressure on fat depth and a reduced economic value on clean fleece weight. “The big change is in fat and whole-body energy to increase production per hectare,” Mr Young said. “With more gains in weaning rate, less gains in fleece weight. “Taking pressure off fleece weight on the basis that growing fleece requires energy.” Mr Young said genetically, higher-fat animals must be managed at optimum condition score profile, which meant running at a high stocking rate and less feed supplementation. “Producers will need to have their eyes on the animals to adjust optimum stocking rate so that they get through summer better,” he said. “An animal that has whole-body energy could handle tough times more efficiently.” Mr Young said Merinotech was an early adopter of the research carried out in the Genetic Evaluation of Productivity, Efficiency and Profitability project funded by Australian Wool Innovation, consistent with its existing focus on fat and resilience. “Further project findings will be rolled out to industry over the next six months,” he said.