The inaugural Arkle Angus and Allegria Park Angus bull sale resulted in two top billings including a sale top price of $16,000 and a charity bull that raised $12,000 for a good cause. The combined two-vendor sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus and held at Mitchell’s Livestock Depot in Esperance on March 12, offered a total of 74 bulls with 60 sold for an average price of $7550/head. The $16,000 sale-topper, Allegria Park One-Fiddy V75 offered by Allegria Park stud co-principals Andrew and Fiona Kuss, was secured by Esperance cattleman Wes Graham through AuctionsPlus. Mr Graham said his interest in V75 was to back up its sire, Black Market One-Fiddy S150, which he purchased previously in partnership with Allegria Park. “The sire (S150) we bought in partnership was an early Paratrooper son that has a highly rated Coonamble Hector H249 pedigree on the dam’s side with exceptional feet and leg shape,” he said. Mr Graham said he would run S150’s son in the nucleus herd over heifers to breed self-replacing females for his family’s 2300-head Angus commercial breeding herd that supplies weaners to a Hyden feedlot. “We are increasing numbers slightly, replacing sheep grazing paddocks with cattle,” he said. The $12,000 top-priced Arkle bull, Arkle Jaal V452 offered by Arkle Farms owners Paul and Deidre Cowan on behalf of their family, was secured by Esperance producer Harry Davies, who trades as Harry Davies Trust. Mr Davies said his family was proud to support the Cowan family’s interest in raising funds for a “good cause” by offering this charity bull with all proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. The Cowan family put up a quality bull to raise RFDS funds — V452 was sired by Milwillah Jaal R138 and out of Cherylton Grace N36, a combination that produced a top 5 per cent for Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($440). Arkle The Cowan family offered 45 Angus bulls that resulted in 34 sold to a top of $12,000 and average price of $7059/head. After Mr Davies secured the sale-topper, he continued his buying order securing a total of six Arkle bulls for an average price of $8167. “I secured bulls from three different sires representing outcross genetics and my priority was on 400-day growth weights with these bulls intended to go over our Angus cows,” he said. “I was also focused on carcase traits, docility, and production indexes. “We have been on Arkle bulls to run in our herd of about 600 breeders since the stud was established and find the bulls perform exceptionally backed by high conception rates.” Repeat buyer, Esperance-based Chilwell Livestock manager Stephen Binghan, secured eight Arkle bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $6437/head. Mr Binghan said the Chilwell herd of 2500 Angus breeders produced 270-300kg on-the-hook grass finished carcases from 18-month-old steers. “I was selecting for moderate birthweight with an emphasis on growth and carcase traits with positive rib and rump fats to increase marbling scores and quiet docility,” he said. The $11,500 second top-priced bull, Arkle Real Deal V14, was secured by Esperance account Morundah that bought a total of five bulls for an average price of $9200. Mr Cowan said the Arkle bulls sold well on current market values. Allegria Park The Kuss family, who were celebrating their 50th year of registered Angus breeding, offered 29 bulls with 26 sold to a top of $16,000 and average price of $8192/head. There were two $13,000 equal second top-priced bulls including Allegria Park Real Deal V49 that was secured by Esperance producer Trevor Spencer. Mr Spencer said he would put V49, that recorded a low birthweight (+2.0) over heifers in his family’s commercial herd of about 100 breeders. Mr Binghan continued his Chilwell buying order, securing seven Allegria Park bulls to a top of $13,000 and average price of $7562. Morundah buyer secured another four Allegria Park bulls to a top of $12,000 and average price of $9875. Nutrien Livestock Esperance agent Darren Chatley said the inaugural sale’s line-up of performance measured bulls sold to “great values”. The sale brought some of the mover and shakers of the Esperance cattlle industry together including Mr Cowan, Nesbitt Pastoral co-owner Mark McVay, and Mitchell’s Transport owner John Mitchell.