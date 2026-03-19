Australia’s latest wool fashion designs were paraded at Wagin Woolorama to showcase the country’s homegrown Merino wool and other natural materials derived from plants and animals. Local models dressed in the comfort and style of natural fibres drew large crowds to the Wool Pavilion during the two-day event on March 6 and 7. Fashion co-ordinator Chesney Dawson announced each collection as they appeared on the catwalk. Onlookers were presented with the latest designs from both local and Eastern States retail outlets and couturiers. These included Swoolly by Scanlan, the Williams Woolshed, Narrogin-based Sanity, Cowella-based Kerry Munns Artlife, and the return of Australian Wool Innovation’s Runway Kit. AWI consultation and grants manager Vanessa Peyton said Australia’s wool research and marketing body’s team was a proud supporter of Wagin Woolorama, and thrilled to provide the garments to this year’s fashion parades. The AWI Runway Kit included designer labels from Trenery, Sass & Bide, SABA, Seed Heritage, Country Road, Viktoria & Woods, Marcs, Withery, Iris & Wool, Kookai, Aere and Zara. “The AWI Runway Kit is a great initiative that brings the latest wool fashion trends to regional communities across Australia,” Ms Peyton said. “AWI’s foundations involve assisting in sourcing the items, supporting the woolgrowers, designers and manufacturers. “The Runway Kit was created to support organisers of regional events to showcase examples of wearable wool fashion.”