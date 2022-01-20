WA’s first live sheep shipments for the year have set sail, with about 60,000 sheep departing Fremantle Port bound for the Middle East aboard the MV Al Messilah at the weekend.

The Rural Export and Trading WA (RETWA) consignment — which also contained several hundred cattle — left on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Kuwait on January 30 before continuing to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

It was RETWA’s first shipment for 2022 following a December 9 consignment of about the same size, aboard the same vessel, also bound for the Gulf region.

RETWA general manager Murray Frangs said the sheep shipping season had been going well since the lifting of the Federal Government’s annual northern hemisphere summer moratorium last September.

“The good season on farm is well reflected in the quality of the sheep that we are able to procure for these consignments,” he said.

“The feed on the ground means the sheep are well-fed and well-conditioned, and for this shipment the yellow tag lambs (those born in 2021) have been coming on well.”

Camera Icon RETWA general manager Murray Frangs at the Peel Feedlot. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

The consignments followed a quiet November during which there were no sea shipments of sheep and just 957 head transported via air from Australia, according to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment.

Thomas Elder Markets analyst Matt Dalgleish said this was due to an absence of demand from Kuwait, the UAE and Jordan, which are the top three live sheep export destinations for Australian sheep.

“Combined, these three Middle Eastern destinations accounted for 80 per cent of the trade in 2021 (up to November), so their absence over November was sorely missed,” he said.

However, Mr Frangs said there was nothing unusual going on.

“Given the limitations of not being able to procure sheep and ship all year round, the vessel schedule is generally about five to six weeks between voyages during the periods we are able to ship,” he said.

“Absence of shipment in November is just a factor of circumstance and vessel scheduling.”

Camera Icon Sheep at RETWA's Peel Feedlot last October. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

WA dominates Australia’s $126 million sheep shipping trade, with RETWA the main exporter.

Mr Frangs said the industry was “continuing to make positive inroads into providing the best animal welfare outcomes”.

“We address and meet the tightest scrutiny of every aspect of our supply chain,” he said.

“We deliver sheep to our destination markets with more attention to welfare and conditions than is considered by alternative higher volume turnoff options, and producers can be proud of the respect that the overseas markets have for the quality of the West Australian product.

“The current pricing remains at records highs and we remain a constant customer for producers.”

WA’s first live sheep shipment for the year left Fremantle Port on January 13, part of a 6000 head Livestock Shipping Services consignment bound for Israel aboard the MV Bahija.

The consignment also contained nearly 4000 cattle.