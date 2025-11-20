Gandy Angus to offer exclusive sons of Wattle Street sire

Gandy Angus will offer impressive sons of AI sire Wattle Street Q127, which have gained interest from some of the most respected cattlemen in WA. These astute cattlemen were in awe of the combined power, strong Angus heads, phenotype, and great shape of the Victorian-bred sire’s sons. Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said the Wattle Street sons would provide frame to allow growth and profitability in clients’ commercial herds to progress any self-replacing herd. “They will breed those most important traits that Angus producers, particularly in WA, tell us they are looking for — docility and correct claw set and foot angle,” he said. “The five Wattle Street sons on offer at the Boyanup Saleyards on November 27 will provide top breed percentage in both docility and structure in abundance. “In our own herd we have seen the results — Wattle Street has improved docility and structure in one generation. He is without a doubt a herd improver in these key areas.” Mr Gandy said the bulls stood and moved beautifully and were a joy to handle and have in the herd. “We used three of the sons on offer in the stud for their docility and claw set,” he said. “They’ve all had a tremendous pregnancy testing result and did the job with ease. “The Wattle Street heifers were standouts with great calving ease angularity and all being in calf and representative of the females we love to see in the paddock with quiet temperament and sound structure. “Wattle Street bulls will be exclusive to Gandy Angus in WA and we highly recommend them for their docility, structure, fertility, EMA and well balanced Estimated Breeding Values to drive profit.” Gandy Wattle Street V155, offered as lot 6, represents a standout with an EMA scan of 127sqcm and weighing 916kg at his 600-day weight after mating a mob of stud cows post being artificially inseminated. Lot 6 is in the top 2 per cent of the breed for docility, top 12 per cent for gestation length, top 20 per cent for growth, has excellent milk and scrotal with claw angle in the top 15 per cent. “This sale bull is out of dam Gandy Innovation P39, a daughter of MAR Innovation and Diamond Tree Long Haul L14,” Mr Gandy said. “Both P39 and L14 have produced numerous excellent progeny and stud sires.”