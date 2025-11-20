Australia has joined forces with the International Livestock Research Institute to support the training of researchers from developing countries to advance sustainable livestock production. In a partnership arrangement announced at the TropAg Conference in Brisbane held from November 11-13, the focus will be on building national capacity in Vietnam, Lao PDR, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya. Considered Australia’s premier agriculture and food research conference, the event addresses global challenges. The conference revealed all countries were challenged by significant livestock sectors and held back by low levels of efficiency and were more at risk of increased vulnerability to climate extremes. The partnership, which has selected more than a dozen fellows as part of a competitive selection process, will aim to improve livelihoods and food security. It aims to reduce poverty among people in developing countries through research for better and more sustainable use of livestock. The Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research will oversee the partnership for the Australian Government. This collaboration with ILRI and the Biosciences Eastern and Central Africa Hub aims to support the establishment of the Africa-Asia Biosciences Challenge Funds fellowship and graduate certificate program. The program will include fellowships and short visits to address workforce gaps and apply practical knowledge in local research and education institutions for early and mid-career researchers and technical staff as a pathway to advanced qualifications. “Partnerships and capacity development are key to making lasting impact,” ACIAR general manager Dr Suzie Newman said.