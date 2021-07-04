Fresh out of a double major degree in animal science and agronomy at Murdoch University, Lauren Rayner has taken up a trainee livestock position with Elders at its Narrogin branch.

She was over the Moon to start her role in April in the Great Southern, with the region a major hub for the upcoming ram-selling season.

“I am very excited, I’ve always wanted to have a career in the sheep industry,” she said.

“There are a lot of passionate people producing sheep and I have a good mentor in stud stock agent Nathan King to assist with my role at Elders.”

WA sheep and wool manager Dean Hubbard said Ms Rayner was one of six trainees currently employed for an 18-month period.

“Lauren is a livestock sales trainee, based in Narrogin, who will be mentored by Mr King while she develops an understanding of how we operate in wool, livestock, and merchandise,” Mr Hubbard said.

“It is hoped she will progress into a territory sales role in our livestock department, where she will liaise with Elders clients, assisting them with all their business requirements.”

The 22-year-old grew up on her family farm at Brookton before graduating from WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin in 2016.

She graduated from Murdoch University last year before setting out to find a suitable career.

Ms Rayner attended the annual Ram Inspection Day at Nutrien Livestock agent Ashely Lock’s property last Thursday, with 99 stud rams penned.

Ms Rayner said it was a good time to be in the industry.

“I am looking forward to catching up with stud breeders at the upcoming Long Wool Day in Narrogin in August,” she said.