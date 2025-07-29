Boyanup cattle farmer Kevin Nettleton is among thousands of Australian farmers feeling nervous about the Australian Government’s plan to lift restrictions on beef imports from America.

The South West farmer said a biosecurity breach would “break a farmer’s heart” and livelihood.

Mr Nettleton, who runs Unison Limousins with his wife Sue, questioned whether the risk was worth it and whether Australian farmers were being turned into a “sacrificial lamb”.

“It has a potential catastrophic effect. If disease comes into Australia they’ll have a catastrophic effect on Australia’s reputation as a clean, green provider of red meat,” Mr Nettleton said.

The Nettletons run cattle with a lineage that goes back to 1996, and have incorporated top-quality Limousin cattle from the Maryvale Stud in South Australia

They have also imported top genetics from Canada and other Australian studs.

Mr Nettleton said biosecurity was a top priority for Australia’s red meat industry, which had a “fabulous” reputation internationally.

“There is obviously the potential (for a biosecurity breach). The chance may not be high, but the current Federal Government doesn’t have a good track record of looking after primary red meat producers,” he said.

Ms Nettleton echoed her husband’s statements, saying she didn’t believe there was significant incentive to outweigh the risk.

She said the industry was still feeling nervous after the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia between 2022 and 2024.

“That was terrifying for a while... it is so easy for (disease) to come in,” she said.