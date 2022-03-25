The Hasleby family, of Northampton-based Biara Santa Gertrudis stud, will offer 101 bulls at their 17th annual sale on April 5 at a new start-up time of 1pm.

The line-up comprises 98 Santa Gertrudis bulls including 47 double polled (PP), 46 polled or polled scur and five horned bulls.

Also in the offering are three Sangus bulls, 18 Santa heifers and 12 Sangus heifers.

In April 2021, Biara purchased 50 PTIC cows with calves-at-foot from the Rosevale Stud in Queensland.

Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the new stock would assist in expansion plans.

“The breakdown of calves include 40 heifers and 10 bulls,” he said.

“Nine of the bull calves, now 17 months old, will be offered at our sale.

“This presents producers with an opportunity to purchase young bulls along with six 13 to 15-month-old Biara bull calves by first time sire Rosevale Nautical (PP) who is fast becoming our lead sire.”

Mr Hasleby said Gyranda Newton (PP), a sire jointly owned by Biara and Rosevale studs has 20 sons in the sale as first offerings.

“These animals are well structured, deep and offer a constitution that is unbelievable,” he said.

“Newton’s offspring lay down fat easily.

“This is a trait we strive towards in our breeding female herd.”

Mr Hasleby said 13 sires would be represented in the sale from Biara, Rosevale, Gyranda and Greenup studs.

“We purchased two additional bulls last year to strengthen our double polled sire battery,” he said.

“Rosevale Quotation Q216 (PP) is a bull purchased for heifer matings and he has bred in the top percentile in Estimated Breeding Values for fat and days to calve was -14.9.

“These figures will only enhance our stud’s fertility.”

Rosevale Newport (PP) was purchased by Biara for $28,000.

“We believe this deep, wide bodied bull will fit perfectly into our breeding program,” Mr Hasleby said.

He said Biara 0013 (PP), an AI son of Rosevale Maverick and offered as lot 10, presented as a dark coated, cleaned sheathed and deep bodied bull that boasts great fertility with a -5.1 DTC, an export index of +39 and an 89 per cent morphology.

“This bull is a stud sire prospect,” Mr Hasleby said.

“Biara 0061 (PP), offered as lot 2 is a Rosevale Jackaroo AI son that has been a consistent performer from an early age.

“He presents with a dark sleek coat with a herd improving sheath and 93 per cent morphology stands him out in the mob.”

Mr Hasleby said Biara 0152 (PP), offered as lot 3 was by an old favourite in Gyranda Kenny (P) and was a full brother to Biara’s $15,000 top priced bull at the 2020 sale.

“This bull has sire appeal to go with his deep body, -6 DTC and 89 per cent morphology and he is quiet as a mouse,” he said.

“Our aim is to produce polled, clean sheathed animals that are fertile and can lay down fat easily.

“Ultimately they must have the constitution to handle tough WA conditions, while not losing the depth of body and weight gains Santas are well known for.”

The sale will be interfaced with Auctions Plus and sale videos and catalogues will be available on Biara’s website.

For further information or on-property inspections phone John Hasleby 0438 341 027, Glenn Hasleby 0438 341 812 or Kasey Hasleby 0447 341 156 or email biara@active8.net.au or view Biara Santa Gertrudis’s Facebook or website.