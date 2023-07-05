Linley Valley Pork has responded to a request from the the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to assist with the immediate animal welfare challenges at a piggery in the Central Wheatbelt, where up to 500 pigs have allegedly died.

A company spokesman said Linley Valley had “sent several qualified staff with significant piggery experience to work with DPIRD, and the farmer, to remedy the immediate animal welfare challenges at the site”.

He said the incident has “shocked” the company, as the piggery involved was a grow-out facility and contract supplier to Linley Valley, which is the largest and only export accredited pig processing facility in WA.

“Our company has a strong animal welfare ethos, so we were shocked at the animal welfare and mortality issues at the piggery,” he said.

“We are now working with DPIRD to design a longer-term solution.”

DPIRD animal welfare inspectors have reportedly been on site at the property for days taking “appropriate steps to protect the welfare, safety and health of the animals on the property”.

“The immediate animal welfare issues are being addressed and DPIRD is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will consider further action as required,” a DPIRD spokeswoman said.

She said the incident involved “the management of the pigs” and was unable to comment further.

Camera Icon Cuballing pork producers Andrea and Graeme Dent. Bob Garnant Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

WA Pork Producers Association president Graeme Dent said the industry was fully behind the animal welfare investigation and would support the outcome, whatever it was.

“It’s disturbing and there may be further repercussions out of this,” Mr Dent said.

“The industry is doing everything that it can to help.”

He said about 500 pigs were involved in the incident, although the investigation was ongoing and the details were still coming to light.