Advanced Wagyu genetics produced in the Great Southern and aimed at a vertically integrated supply chain, including stud seedstock and boxed beef production, is leading the way for the breed in Australia. The Gilmour family established its Albany-based Irongate Wagyu stud in 2005, after purchasing a full-blood Wagyu herd of 40 cows and three bulls from the revered Sumo herd, previously owned by the Coates family. Irongate principals Peter Gilmour and his son Lachy, manage and operate the world-leading full-blood stud using the most advanced genetics. Their successful accomplishment includes a 4.5-star Breedplan Herd Completeness of Performance rating, placing the stud operation within the top three breeders in the world for data collection status. Reproductive technologies including artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and in-vitro fertilisation have been employed to maintain depth of quality and genetic diversity within the herd. Lachy said AI guaranteed the constant improvement in the herd and its procedure had created an uplift in marbling and eye muscle area, critical value-added components in the meat production. “The herd has grown “organically” since our humble beginnings and is now at 1400 breeders with three calving periods, late winter autumn and spring, to ensure finished feeder supply year-round,” he said. “Our passion for Wagyu stems from living in Japan and discovering the Japanese process behind Wagyu beef production. “From a traditional cattle farming background, we are now spearheading our own boxed beef Wagyu production on fertile pastures enriched by the clean air and pure rainfall of the Southern Ocean.” Lachy said successful weaning practices played a vital role in reducing stress and illness while promoting weight gain in the Irongate calves. “At Irongate, creep feeding is employed to provide additional nutrition to calves while they are still suckling the cow,” he said. “We incorporated nose flaps into the Irongate program — these are lightweight plastic, non-invasive devices that prevent nursing but allow grazing and full social and physical contact with the mother. “This practice is implemented two weeks before yard weaning, typically at 3-4 months of age and ensures lower stress and weight improvement at weaning.” Lachy said vaccinations were also very important — significantly reducing the risk of disease during this higher stress time — 7in1, Pestiguard, MH1 and Rhinoguard are administered by Irongate at weaning time. His participation in the Wagyu Fellowship program has delivered further advancements in reducing calf scours and improving overall calf survivability. While Lachy’s methodology in calf survival was suited to the unique environment of the South Coast of Western Australia and Irongate facilities, further research and collaboration aims to enable its adaptation to various locations and climates. “The goal of this robust program aims to arm breeders with effective strategies to mitigate calf scours and improve calf survivability,” Lachy said. Fuelled by his passion for the Wagyu Industry, Lachy visited various Wagyu breeders, both large and small-scale, to gain valuable insights into their programs. By studying different management practices and approaches, he has identified effective strategies that can minimise early calf deaths across the industry. Additionally, he has explored dairy operations to broaden his understanding of successful calf management techniques. Lachy said the ongoing collaboration with the Irongate herds would continue to serve as a testing ground for best practices. With the use of comprehensive data sets, Lachy and his team have developed an app that revolutionises calving management. “This facilitates in-paddock data entry, enabling breeders to seamlessly upload crucial information to the cloud for real-time analysis,” he said. “The app harnesses the power of live mid-parent genetic predictions, allowing producers to make informed decisions about breeding strategies. “Additionally, the app features the ability to create and access detailed notes on specific animals, providing a comprehensive overview of each calf’s health and development.” The team at Irongate Wagyu have embraced the use of advanced data collection to pave each and every decision made on the farm, particularly those critical breeding decisions towards fast turnaround of carcase quality and value. Data collected across critical parameters is amalgamated into an in-depth index for each animal. By collating this data and drawing conclusions from the analysis, the Irongate team is able to turn a theory or suspicion into real science and make any vital change to the farming practice. This year marks a new chapter of Irongate’s journey as it aims to further develop its vertically integrated supply chain and broaden the feeder offtake for Futari Wagyu. This strategy aims to encourage existing local WA cattle farmers to form a partnership with Irongate through a purchase commitment of PTIC full-blood Wagyu cows or heifers. The steer and heifer calves would be marketed off their dams or backgrounded and purchased back by Irongate. Irongate managing director Peter Gilmour said demand for high-quality full-blood Wagyu beef was “ever increasing” from both local consumers, restaurants, butchers and export markets. “This requires us to have a year-round offtake for backgrounding, feeding and processing,” he said. “Irongate is very excited to be a part of the Australian Wagyu Association Annual WagyuEdge Conference in early April 25, being held in WA for the first time ever.” A pre-conference tour will be held on April 7 and will be conducted by Irongate and other Wagyu operations where full-blood Wagyu farming can be experienced firsthand.