In its golden anniversary, Northampton-based Kapari Angus will offer 32 bulls at the Gingin Bull Sale on March 6, including four new standout sire lines. These include Texas Iceman, Millah Murrah Rocket Man, Rembrandt and Three Rivers. Each have made an impact on the Angus world. Kapari stud co-principals Tony and Liz Sudlow and their daughter Maddy, who are celebrating their family’s 50th year in operation, will offer some outstanding first-drop sons at the sale. “Leading the team is WWG23U64, who combines impressive phenotype with outstanding EBVs that excel in carcase quality and foot structure,” Tony said. “With Powerpoint on his dam side, this bull has genuine elite sire potential. “This is the second year we have used New Ground N90 who is from the well-known Tasmanian operation, Landfall.” Tony said given the difficult conditions in recent times including a very dry 2023 season, the sale team had “powered through” with strength and consistency. “We believe the Kapari genetics really do stand up to a range of environmental conditions and will add value to any producer’s herd,” he said. All Kapari bulls have been vaccinated for preventable reproductive diseases and morphology semen tested. Bulls will be penned at the Gingin Recreation Centre late in the afternoon the day before the sale, and inspection is welcome at that time, as well as prior to the sale, which starts at 1pm. The sale team, bull data, photographs and videos can be viewed on the Angus Australia website or on the Kapari website. To celebrate 50 years, the Sudlow family will once again hold an open day on property on Thursday February 13, where the sales team and a selection of other cattle can be viewed. Kapari Angus was established in 1975 and recently received a 50-year membership award from the Angus Australia president, Sinclair Munro. The name Kapari was derived from the letters of the Sudlow family members including Kay, Anthony, Pia, Richard and Ian. The property is located 30km north of Northampton, which makes it the most northern Angus stud in the State by a long way. It has a short winter season and long, hot summer. It is an ideal testing ground for new genetics, where natural selection comes into play much more quickly. Bulls are sold north and south of Perth, as well as into the rangeland areas north and east of Northampton. The Sudlow family were early members of the Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association and inaugural vendors at the Gingin Bull Sale. They have a great association with fellow Angus breeders including the Topham family from Coomberdale – for 37 years they still sell together at the sale, along with other long-term vendors including the Kupsch and Stickland families. The Sudlows have always contributed and seen the value in having a strong WA Angus Society Committee, with Tony’s parents, Ian and Kay, both being members in the early years. Tony and Liz are current committee members. Ian, Tony and Liz have each served as chair and Ian represented WA on the Angus Australia Federal council. Extending to a third generation at Kapari, Maddy has recently returned to the farm. KAPARI ANGUS STUD SALE: Thursday, March 6, at Gingin On offer: 32 Angus bulls Information: 0427 362 025