The full phase in of WA’s mandatory electronic identification tag for sheep and goats has commenced to bring the national traceability system to full operation.

The eID tag system was mandated by Federal and State agricultural ministers in 2022 to enhance livestock traceability and improve biosecurity.

The July 1 sale at Katanning Regional Sheep Saleyards marked the State’s first sale where all sheep were required to be tagged.

Sheep were scanned using a tested three-way scanning system with data recorded through the National Livestock Identification System database.

This information would provide critical data to aid a swift and effective biosecurity response in the event of an emergency animal disease outbreak or food safety incident, improving biosecurity and market access.

Katanning saleyard manager Rod Bushell said there was one line of sheep that had not been tagged, but that was quickly resolved.

He said overall the sale went smoothly tag-wise for an offering of 8016 head of sheep and lambs.

“We have been scanning lambs for 12 months, and now with tags required on all sheep, this July 1 mandate is just an extension of what we have already been doing,” Mr Bushell said.

“I am sure we will get some smaller lines that aren’t tagged, but the industry has had plenty of lead up, people have been advised for two years now.

“We are still learning, but I am sure the traceability of our sheep industry will improve.”

Mr Bushell said the network of agents were advising sheep producers that they must tag before their sheep leave any property, regardless of age, and all movements must be scanned and recorded on the NLIS database.

In WA, the transition to mandatory eID tags for sheep and goats began on January 1, 2025, with all sheep and goats born after this date required to be tagged.

The State’s $3.52 million grants scheme has funded eID installations at saleyards, abattoirs, export depots and feedlots across WA, alongside smaller allocations to community organisations, such as community resource centres and grower groups.