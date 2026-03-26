WA Sheep producers, researchers and industry representatives applauded Murdoch University Professor Andrew Thompson for his decades of contributions to sheep research, setting the example of all others to follow. In a shock announcement of his plans to “hang up the boots” at the end of the year”, due to brain cancer diagnosed in mid-2025, Mr Thompson (Thomo) stood tall at the WA Livestock Research Council’s forum in Coyrecup on March 18, where he was honoured for his pinnacle career. Council producer member Clayton South announced Mr Thompson was the recipient of the 2026 WALRC’s inaugural research award in front of the 130-strong crowd. The award was initiated to recognise people in the industry and celebrate their outstanding contribution to WA’s red meat livestock industry. WALRC chair and Murdoch University senior research fellow Dr Bronwyn Clarke said the annual award aimed to recognise groundbreaking sheep or cattle producers and leading industry researchers. “It aims to highlight someone that has excelled in research or development, extension, and communication but most importantly the practical application of innovation to improve on-farm productivity, profitability and sustainability,” she said. Prof. Thompson said he was “overwhelmed” to be the recipient of the WALRC inaugural award. “It is a real honour to be awarded in your own back yard,” he said. “I have been extremely fortunate to have I people around me — rule number one. “I’ve been lucky to have great teams — unfortunately my health is not that great, I am hanging my boots up at the end of the year.” Forum host and Moojepin Merinos co-principal Hamish Thompson said his friend and mentor (Andrew) committed his heart and soul into the sheep industry, not only in WA, but nationally and internationally. “Thomo’s knowledge and understanding of what is required at certain points in time has helped our industry move forward and now sees flocks in positions that no one thought was possible,” Hamish said. Research colleague John Young gave a rousing rendition of Andrew’s many projects that have had an impact at the on-farm level — helping producers on their livestock management practices. “He focused his research where it would have impact on the productive livestock systems and profitability,” Mr Young said. “It’s his legacy — to change industry mindset” New-Zealand-based researcher Dr Mark Fergusen recognised Andrew’s many industry initiatives including his role as lead in the Lifetime Wool which transformed into Lifetime Ewe Management project. “Andrew is about doing things that will make a difference to farming families and their businesses,” Mr Fergusen said. “His knowledge of the literature and project work is exceptional — there is never duplication, always building on previous knowledge and challenging old assumptions. “He is the best project manager that has ever worked in livestock research and is the ultimate collaborator, always bringing together different teams to deliver the best outcome.” Mr Ferguson said Andrew’s leadership takes ideas through to impactful outcomes and he sees them through to publications. Department Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Beth Paganoni said Andrew was one of the rare few in science that changed the way industry think. “He led the national LEM project that is reshaping how research must serve agriculture,” she said. “The bar was raised, this research marched all the way through development, extension and adoption on-farm, that expectation is now the norm across the industry — thanks Thomo. “His work has returned more than $100 million to Australian sheep producers.” Ms Paganoni said Andrew assisted not only on discovery, but proof of value — embedding bio-economic modelling into the heart of research so that every breakthrough could stand tall before industry and justify its place in the paddock. “For his leadership and restless curiosity and that extraordinary service to Australian agriculture, we offer our deepest respect and gratitude,” she said. Ms Clarke said Andrew had remained one goal focused for more than three decades — to improve the productivity and resilience and welfare of sheep enterprises through science that works on farms. “As lead of Lifetime Ewe Management, he can be proud it has been delivered to more than 5000 sheep producers who manage about 40 per cent of the Australian flock,” she said. “He has made a massive contribution to education and capacity building — the number he has taught is incredible. “In recognising Thomo, not just as an exceptional researcher, but a leader who has shaped our research serves industry bringing science and practice with integrity, collaboration and purpose.” Dr Clarke said Andrew’s contribution to the sheep industry had been profound, sustained and genuinely transformative.