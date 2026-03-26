WA Bos Indicus bull sales to pack a ‘beefy’ punch

WA’s Bos Indicus Week will pack a punch for beef producers this year with 270 bulls representing two breeds including Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis from three studs, all to be offered mid-April. The three-day Bos Indicus auction chant extravaganza, to be conducted by Nutrien Livestock, begins on April 20 (Day 1) at Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin, where 100 bulls will go under the hammer. The Bos Indicus trail will then move to Biara Santa Gertrudis stud in Northampton where 90 bulls will be put up on April 21 (Day 2). The third sale on April 22 (Day 3) will be held at the Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud in Jurien Bay where 80 bulls will be catalogued. DAY 1 (APRIL 20) MUNDA REDS DROUGHTMASTER AT GINGIN Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Michael Thompson and his stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright will present 100 bulls at their fifth annual bull sale on April 20 at Glencoe Farm in Gingin starting at 1pm. Mr Wright said this year’s line-up would provide pastoralists with quality genetics for that “paddock to plate advantage”. “We have continued to source top-quality sires that infuse productive genetics into our clients’ commercial herds,” he said. Also, up for offer will be Munda Reds Telethon charity bull, sired by SC 5323, a rich red double polled station bull worthy of being retained but will be offered for sale with all proceeds going to a good cause. This will be the fifth Telethon bull, with $82,000 raised from the proceeds of the previous four bulls that all sold to Warrawagine Cattle Company director Rob Jowett, who runs cattle in the Kimberley and Pilbara. DAY 2 (APRIL 21) BIARA SANTA GERTRUDIS AT NORTHAMPTON Biara Santa Gertrudis stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby and his family will offer 90 bulls at their 21st Annual Sale at Biara Farm in Northampton, starting at noon. Last year, the Hasleby family renewed their herd structure as Biara Genetics with the aim to further their seedstock business parameters backed by Estimated Breeding Values. Mr Hasleby, who runs the stud with his wife Zoe and father John, said the Biara Genetics brand represented their commitment to produce the most profitable cattle possible. Featured at the sale will be 100 fully measured bulls including 60 homozygous polled lots. “Our sale bulls would be the most tested and measured Bos Indicus bulls in WA,” Glenn said. Other than the “eye catching” feature bull Biara 4068 (PP), sired by Gyranda Newton and offered as lot 1, Biara will offer first sons of homebred sire Biara Tom Tom 1118 (PP). “This sire is fast becoming our most consistent high growth bull with 16 sons in the catalogue,” Glenn said. DAY 3 (APRIL 22) FIELDHOUSE DROUGHTMASTER STUD AT JURIEN BAY The Mutton family of Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud will offer 80 bulls at their on-property bull sale in Jurien Bay, starting at 1pm. Nutrien Livestock agent Richard Keach said the Mutton family’s line- up of rising two-year-old bulls from 14 represented sires would be a “force to reckon with”. “The Mutton family have a great line-up of bulls strongly influenced by the Queensland-based Glenlands bloodlines,” Mr Keach said.