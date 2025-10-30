Australia’s quality “clean lamb notes” have raised praise as international chefs take home a sumptuous story of provenance from WA. Raising the global profile of Australian lamb, 16 world-renowned chefs representing 11 countries have wrapped up a culinary tour in Australia that featured a cooking challenge at the Borden Pavilion on October 16. The four-team challenge heroed Australian lamb as the best in the world for its clean and mild taste — a perfect chef’s blank canvas to enrich with a lavish recipe of spices. The visiting chefs represented Meat and Livestock Australia’s global Lambassadors initiative — a powerful network that learns about the “great red meat produced in Australia” and champions the story of Australian lamb when they go back home. Their mission was to experience the Australian lamb industry from paddock to plate, gaining firsthand insight into the sustainable farming practises, world-class animal welfare standards, and the quality that defines Australian lamb. While visiting WA, the group toured the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative Katanning processing facility and visited Liz and James Heggaton’s farm at Kojonup on October 15 that included a master butchering class. Brisbane-based MLA group manager of international markets Josh Anderson said the class included Meat Standards of Australia grading and a demonstration of new technology developed by Murdoch University that measures intramuscular fat. “We demonstrated how advanced our industry was from producer to processor,” he said. MLA’s general manager of international markets Andrew Cox said the Lambassadors program, developed in 2015, had grown into one of the best marketing platforms for the Australian lamb industry. “This year’s delegation is our largest yet, the chefs’ influence helps us reach new markets and reinforce Australia’s reputation as a world leader in premium red meat,” he said. “Their authentic experiences of Australia’s lamb production systems, will integrate into their menus.” Mr Cox said Australian lamb exports had reached record heights, with export values surpassing $4 billion for the first time in a 12-month period (June 2024 to May 2025), marking a 14 per cent increase year-on-year. “While export volumes dipped slightly by one per cent, they still reached 363,109 tonnes shipped weight, which is second highest on record,” he said. “Key markets such as the US, Canada, Malaysia and the Middle East have all shown strong growth.” Alabama-based US chef Lindsey Noto King, who prepared a lamb neck fillet plate with her team for 200 guests at the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative’s annual meeting at Borden, said the cut had a lot of fat and collagen that made it “very forgiving if cooked properly”. “It’s the end product that hits the plate and the palate, that is what makes Australian lamb so special,” she said. “I’m so excited to take what I learnt back to Alabama (population 5.1 million) to educate people — lamb is available at a competitive price and offers a new eating experience. “Operators and chefs shy away from lamb, because of fear they don’t know enough about the cuts, the application and proper cooking methods — Australian lamb is so palatable, its sweet and succulent.”- Although Noto King and her team cooked a delicious serve of neck loin, the cooking challenge, by popular vote, was won by the team that cooked the lamb rump cut into a spicy curry. The other two teams of chefs prepared recipes from lamb tenderloin and backstrap. MLA regional manager Andy Groneman, who is based in the US, said as beef prices continued to rise, lamb was becoming more attractive. “There is plenty of room for growth in the North American market,” he said. He said producers at Borden were worried about the WA flock shrinking and if that would damage customer relationships. “I don’t think that is going to happen,” Mr Groneman said. Mr Anderson said the Lambassadors culinary tour in WA was a first for the State and was made possible through grant funding from the Federal Government linked to the live sheep phase-out. “We are hoping to find a funding partner to bring back our Lambassadors to WA,” he said. “These chefs are highly active overseas in promoting our red meat products and their experience of Australia’s great production systems resonates authority when they return home. “We have more than 180 red meat ambassadors around the world that are familiar with the clean, and green integrity of our Australian systems — they are advocates of Australian beef and lamb.” Chef Yakup Tharit Tangsongsirisak from Fat Lamb in Bangkok, Thailand said that the experience to tour Australia and find out about the lamb industry was a once-in-a-lifetime dream. “There’s something truly special about standing in the paddock where the lamb is raised, then tasting it prepared by the very people who understand its journey,” he said. “Australian lamb is not just a product, it’s a story of care, sustainability and excellence.”