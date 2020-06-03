Search
thewest.com.au

Meat & Livestock Australia seeks three new directors

Zach RelphCountryman
piece of a grilled steak on a fork West Weekend
Camera Iconpiece of a grilled steak on a fork West Weekend Credit: Getty Images/Hemera

The nation’s peak red meat and livestock industry body is searching for three non-executive directors to join its board.

Meat and Livestock Australia announced recently applications for the three positions had opened.

Candidates for the first board role require knowledge of beef production, including experience in northern production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition.

The second board position will fit an applicant boasting sound Australian sheepmeat production experience.

Applicants with financial, audit and risk framework experience are being urged to apply for the third non-executive director role.

Three non-executive directors are elected to the MLA board each year, with applications for the current round closing on June 12.

MLA has eight non-executive directors and the managing director.

Directors are nominated via the selection committee and appointed for three years at MLA’s annual meeting, scheduled for November 19.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us