Meat & Livestock Australia seeks three new directors

The nation’s peak red meat and livestock industry body is searching for three non-executive directors to join its board.

Meat and Livestock Australia announced recently applications for the three positions had opened.

Candidates for the first board role require knowledge of beef production, including experience in northern production systems, pasture management, genetics and nutrition.

The second board position will fit an applicant boasting sound Australian sheepmeat production experience.

Applicants with financial, audit and risk framework experience are being urged to apply for the third non-executive director role.

Three non-executive directors are elected to the MLA board each year, with applications for the current round closing on June 12.

MLA has eight non-executive directors and the managing director.

Directors are nominated via the selection committee and appointed for three years at MLA’s annual meeting, scheduled for November 19.