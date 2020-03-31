Mobile friendly electronic national vendor declaration

An easier, more efficient and cost effective way to communicate the food safety status of livestock on the move is now available for producers.

The electronic National Vendor Declaration system provides a convenient platform to complete livestock consignments.

Developed by Integrity Systems Company, the updated eNVD has a user-centric design that is easy to navigate.

It has removed duplication and can be completed on a mobile device or desktop computer by Livestock Productin Assurance accredited producers, feedlots and value chain stakeholders.

The updated eNVD is part of a suite of changes to the NVD being rolled out this year.

The other changes include the release of updated versions of NVD’s for all species in July and the decommissioning of the eDEC system at the end of the year.

The NVD communicated the food safety status of every animal every time they move along the value chain, between properties, to saleyards or to processors.

Integrity Systems Company chief executive Jane Weatherley said the suite of changes were in response to extensive consultation with industry.

“The updated eNVD provides a fast and intuitive system to complete livestock consignments and meet LPA program requirements,” she said.

“With field validation, the new eNVD strengthens traceability and market access and ensures producers are providing information that meets the latest market requirements.”

To start using the new eNVD visit envd.integritysystems.com.au and log in using LPA credentials.