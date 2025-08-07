In a year where lamb prices are climbing, the pressure is on for sheep producers to get more value out of every ewe, and increasingly, that means looking beyond the scanning result. At Moojepin Merinos in WA’s Great Southern, David and Hamish Thompson are reshaping the conversation around reproduction. Their focus is not just on high scanning rates, but on the number of lambs actually weaned and thriving. “Weaning rate is where the profit lies,” David said. “A big scanning result might feel like a win, but if those fetuses don’t make it through to weaning, you’re missing the mark.” For Moojepin, reproduction is more than a number — it’s a system that included genetics, pasture, mob size and management through every stage of pregnancy. While scanning percentages are an important indicator, the Thompsons also highlight the value of scanning for singles and multiples. “It gives you the opportunity to manage ewes differently based on their needs,” David said. “Twins need more support and different paddock conditions than singles — without that information, you’re flying blind.” One of the biggest levers they’ve identified has been feed availability during early pregnancy. To protect autumn ground cover and support ewes carrying multiples, the Thompsons often use short periods of confinement. “It’s about making sure those ewes are set up with enough energy and minimal stress, long before lambing,” David said. “You can’t make up ground in the final trimester if you’ve fallen too far behind in the first.” He said mob size was another area that had been underrated. “Twin lamb survival improves dramatically when ewes are managed in appropriately-sized mobs,” David said. “If mobs are too big, you get mismothering — too small, and you lose paddock efficiency. “Finding that sweet spot helps turn scanning results into real lambs on the ground.” Underpinning it all is Moojepin’s genetic program — decades in the making which prioritises traits like high conception rates, ewe rearing ability, fat cover, fast early growth and sound structure. “These traits support reproduction in practical ways — they’re about creating ewes that hold condition, deliver lambs and raise them with minimal intervention,” David said. “We have also seen benefits in ewe lamb joining and early turn-off, allowing clients to get stock off-farm sooner and more efficiently in tighter years. “High reproduction gives you options — it reduces pressure on pasture and opens up management flexibility, especially when the season’s tough.” With lambs becoming more valuable, the Thompsons believe reproduction remains the most powerful and underutilised profit driver in the sheep industry. “Reproduction is the engine room — and it’s not just about getting ewes in lamb — it’s about managing them all the way to weaning,” David said. “That’s where the gains are.” MOOJEPIN MERINOS RAM SALE Date: Thursday, October 9 Information: 0418 932 507