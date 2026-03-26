The team at the Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud is ecstatic about the progress they’ve made during the past year. Achieving uncompromised advancement in growth, learning, and genetic uptake will be proudly on display at the upcoming 2026 Munda Reds Annual Bull Sale on April 20 at Glencoe Farm. Leading into the new year has been particularly transformative, setting new benchmarks for genetic quality and herd productivity by utilising the latest breeding technologies available. Munda Reds stud manager Ben Wright said the second year of embryo calves “hit the ground running” at the end of February. “We are thrilled with the results and are expecting just on 300 embryo calves to be born this year and they are already proving that it’s worth the time, effort and patience,” he said. Munda Reds co-manager Olivia Wright said Queensland-based biotechnology company Inventia Genetic Technologies played a crucial role in this success. “They conducted ovum pick up (OPU) procedures, implanting both frozen and fresh embryos in large scale programs in 2024 and 2025,” she said. “With extensive ET programs we can make the most of our top-quality young females from proven breeders and matching them with exciting new genetics. “IGT’s expertise and support were invaluable in optimising the embryo transfer programs and outcomes, achieving an even 50 per cent take over the last 24 months.” More recently, the Munda team also trialled Nbryo’s in vitro embryo production (IVP) services to further increase embryo yield and development rates. While the full impact of these programs will be seen in future sale drafts, the results of a decade of disciplined breeding are already evident in this year’s bull sale offering. It will feature 100 bulls, including 50 stud and 50 commercials, in what is shaping up to be one of the most consistent drafts the stud has presented to date. All bulls have passed semen testing and notably, the entire offering is homozygous Polled (PP), an unprecedented achievement at this scale and represents a reflection of long-term breeding direction and selection. This result has been carefully culminated over many years, with the Munda Reds program consistently utilising artificial insemination across large portions of the herd. There has been a constant introduction of leading sire genetics sourced from Queensland each year since the conception of the Droughtmaster stud 10 years ago. This approach has allowed for steady genetic gain and uniformity, with a clear focus on producing balanced, functional cattle suited to a wide range of operations. The annual Munda Reds Bull Sale held last year in April had a strong result, achieving a 100 per cent clearance of 56 stud bulls and 81 commercial bulls. Looking ahead, the Munda Reds team is excited to showcase their latest draft to be offered at the 5th annual sale. “Save the date — we’re offering 100 bulls backed by proven genetics and years of breeding precision - it’s a draft we’re incredibly proud of,” Mr Wright said. With a strong focus on consistency, structure, and performance, the 2026 sale presents an opportunity for buyers to access reliable, well-bred cattle backed by years of genetic selection and on-farm performance. The depth and uniformity of this year’s draft is expected to attract strong interest from both commercial producers and stud breeders alike.