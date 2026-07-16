Nyabing sheep producers who transitioned from dual-purpose to shedding breeds have outlined their operation at a national event.

Mixed farmers Braden and Kate Johnston run 4000 head of commercial UltraWhite ewes solely for meat production.

The pair presented their prime lamb business at the Australian Meat Processor Corporation LambEx Showcase in South Australia on July 8.

Camera Icon The LambEx AMPC Carcase Showcase producer panel included Pete McGilchrist, Todd Heaysman, Kate Johnston, Braden Johnston and Sam Clothier. Credit: Supplied / Supplied

They entered 100 lambs averaging 55kg liveweight, which were processed in March at the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative in Katanning as part of the carcase showcase.

Mr Johnston said the feedback provided an important benchmark, particularly after switching breeds.

“The data feedback put us in a good way with lean meat yield and our intramuscular fat measurements for eating quality was going in the right direction,” he said.

The couple had previously run Merinos, Prime SAMM and Dohne crossbreds at their family’s Four Winds farm.

Camera Icon Braden Johnston with his son Spencer, 16, and wife Kate, and their UltraWhite ewes that lamb every eight months. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

But Mr Johnston favoured the UltraWhites for the lack of shearing, crutching or tailing and the breed’s ability for accelerated joining, or three lambings in two years.

He said they lambed at a rate of 150 per cent and the model changed their cropping production system to allow for growing a grazing vetch crop to increase stocking rate by 50 per cent and reduce fodder cost, while fixing nitrogen.

The regular lamb drops in January-February and in March, April, and July also meant they had a consistent supply available to market year round.

Mr Johnston said they had received below average rainfall and had been making use of their three confinement yards with automated feeding systems.

“Our January-February drop lambs and pregnant females off stubbles were put into confinement in April,” Mr Johnston said.

“Because of confinement, we don’t have to feed a great deal, choosing Kojonup Feeds lamb finisher with 15 per cent protein and 12 megajoules of energy.

“These are hardy sheep that convert well with good dressing percentages.”

Camera Icon Four Winds UltraWhite ewes drop lambs three times in a two-year period. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Johnston said the lambs gained between 250 and 500 grams/day with a target dressed carcase weight of 25kg.

“We pregnancy test our ewes and run mobs of signals or twins,” he said.

“After transitioning from other sheep breeds, this will be our third year of selecting self-replacement breeders and we are mating ewe lambs to fast-track genetic gain.

“We’ve been selecting Golden Hills rams, a daughter stud to the Dawson family’s Hillcroft Farms that founded the breed.”

Mr Johnston said he had a lot of confidence in UltraWhites, particularly with the advantage of fertility allowing the mating program to be indicative of the season.

“We are in a good position, with low industry sheep numbers, there is increased demand from the processing sector at above -average prices,” he said.