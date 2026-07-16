Livestock industry experts say GLP-1 weight-loss medication users and people aged 65 could be key marketing demographics for Australian red meat.

Health and wellness have emerged as a top priority for many people around the world, with discourse about protein intake exploding.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss was a $1.096 billion industry in 2023.

Meat & Livestock Australia food and nutrition group manager Monique Cashion said changing consumer priorities were creating significant opportunities for Australian red meat producers, particularly as people placed greater value on their health and wellbeing.

GLP-1 weight-loss medications have risen in popularity in the last two years.

While these medications typically reduced appetite and overall food consumption, Ms Cashion said she believed they may create new opportunities for nutrient-dense foods such as red meat.

“They’re looking for ways to get more nutrients into their body without eating large amounts of food,” she said.

“People need nutrients and they need to maintain muscle, and red meat can help deliver both.”

Camera Icon Episode 3 co-founder Andrew Whitelaw. Credit: Bob Garnant

Episode 3 co-founder and market analyst Andrew Whitelaw said population ageing was reshaping who bought food, and food producers should be paying attention.

“Older bodies need more protein, not less,” he said.

Mr Whitelaw said an extra 8 million tonnes of protein were required each year due to the shift in individual need as the population aged.

He said this was based on Australia’s nutrient reference values and that the estimated number of people aged 65 and over was expected to more than double by 2050.

“Older consumers still need the income to act on it, the access to buy it, and often the advice to prioritise it,” he said.

“Cost-of-living pressure could cap how much high-quality protein makes it onto the plate, even as health systems push the other way, encouraging protein intake as part of healthy ageing policy.”

WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson said it was an industry-wide responsibility to ensure the red meat industry capitalised on new marketing opportunities.