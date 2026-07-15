Australia’s lamb industry is “disappointed” by the United States’ decision to launch an investigation into lamb imports, joining forces with the Federal Government to mount a legal case in defence of the trade.

The investigation follows a referral by the US trade representative’s referral to the US International Trade Commission under Sections 201 and 202 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Tim Ryan said the peak body would collaborate with industry to ensure the nation would continue to help the US bridge the gap between domestic production and demand.

AMIC, Sheep Producers Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia will lead a co-ordinated industry response to ensure producers, exporters and processors are informed throughout the process.

Camera Icon Sheep at the Katanning Saleyard. Credit: Georgia Campion/Countryman / Countryman

The American Sheep Industry Association, which represents more than 100,000 sheep farms and ranches , said it welcomed the decision to implement an investigation.

It said price disparities between imported and domestically produced lamb had “displaced” US production, eroded profitability and put American sheep operations at serious risk.

Camera Icon AMIC chief executive Tim Ryan. Credit: AMIC / AMIC

“Australian lamb exporters have built longstanding relationships with US customers and consumers, which has ultimately underpinned the maintenance and growth of lamb consumption in the US to the mutual benefit of US producers and Australian exporters,” Mr Ryan said.

“AMIC emphasises that imports are essential to the total year-round US supply and availability of lamb to the American consumers.”

Mr Ryan said the industry was working with the Federal Government to mount the “necessary” legal defence of Australian lamb imports to the United States.

“It’s disappointing to see this type of investigation but we are confident the Australian industry can deliver a robust, fact-based case demonstrating the mutual benefit of Australia’s trade,” he said.

The US investigation will comprise of gathering information and data, and the holding of a public hearing.

SPA chief executive Bonnie Skinner said Australia’s industry was well positioned to demonstrate the enduring trade relationship with the United States.

Camera Icon Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner. Credit: Sheep Producers Australia / RegionalHUB

“Australian sheep producers take pride in producing high-quality lamb that is trusted and enjoyed by American consumers. Australian supply complements domestic production and helps meet year-round consumer demand for lamb,” she said.

“Australian and American producers have a long history of collaboration through global industry forums to grow demand for lamb.”

The National Farmers Federation threw its unequivocal support behind SPA, AMIC and MLA.

President Hamish McIntyre said Australia had built over the years a longstanding reputation as a “trusted and reliable” importer to the US.

“Importantly, there is no immediate impact on Australian sheep producers’ ability to supply the US market and the industry is well placed to engage constructively with the process ahead,” he said.