Great Southern grain growers at risk of foliar disease barley scald are encouraged to attend an upcoming field day near Tenterden.

The event follows a two-year research project led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development with co-investment from Grains Research and Development Corporation.

The project was initiated in response to increased barley scald reports in the Albany and Esperance port zones, due to increased use of susceptible varieties and suspected pathogen adaptation to resistant varieties.

Scald is caused by the fungal pathogen rhynchosporium graminicola, previously known as R commune, which can impact on grain plumpness and screenings.

The pathogen can cause losses of up to 40 per cent, potentially costing WA growers $2 million per year.

Project lead DPIRD senior research scientist Kithsiri Jayasena said understanding varietal resistance, pathogen virulence and fungicide management was imperative for cost-effective scald control.

“The 2026 program involves four replicated trials planted at Tenterden and South Stirling to examine fungicide performance and spray timing,” he said.

“Another four small plot trials have been established in scald-prone sites at Tenterden and South Stirling and Gibson to detect shifts in the virulence of the pathogen and how this affects resistance in 10 commonly grown commercial barley varieties.

“Together, these trials will give us a better understanding of the scald pathogen population and effective chemical management options.”

DPIRD is collaborating with York-based Living Farm consultants on the trials, with the support of the host properties.

The project aims to deliver a package of practical, grower‑ready recommendations for integrated disease management and fungicide stewardship.

“This research will help define effective fungicide timing under WA conditions and update varietal scald-resistance ratings and changes in pathogen virulence through multi‑season, multi‑site evaluation,” Dr Jayasena said.

“The outcome will be valuable information and tools to reduce risk of yield and grain quality losses to barley scald, improve confidence in varietal selection and help manage fungicide resistance risk.”

GRDC crop protection manager West Jonas Hodgson said the research would provide timely, practical information to support barley growers managing scald risk in WA.

“Barley scald can have a significant impact on grain yield and quality,” he said.

“GRDC is investing in this research to help growers make informed decisions about variety choice, fungicide timing and integrated disease management.”

The Tenderden trial site will be discussed at the Gillamii Winter Field Day on Friday, July 17 starting at 1pm.

The program also includes discussion on faba bean fertiliser strategies, managing the autumn feed gap and a drone demonstration.

To register or find out more, visit the Trybooking website.