An independent wool collective will host two of China’s leading wool processors in interactive information sessions next month.

The West Australian Wool Collective announced two senior representatives from Jinmeng and Tongwei, two major processing companies, would be visiting WA to provide a firsthand insight into the future of the global wool market.

WAWC spokesman and PJ Morris Exports managing director Peter Morris said the event was a rare opportunity to hear directly from companies that purchase large quantities of WA wool and have built successful businesses supplying premium wool products to customers around the world.

“Their insights will provide valuable information on market trends, sustainability, customer expectations, and the opportunities they see for Australian Merino wool over the coming years,” he said.

Camera Icon West Australian Wool Collective spokesman and PJ Morris Exports managing director Peter Morris. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Attendees will hear a range of information from where the future demand for Australian wool will emerge to how WA growers can position themselves to meet future market requirements.

Mr Morris said exporter insights into the European market would also be discussed.

Session one will be hosted at Katanning Leisure Centre on Wednesday, August 12, and session two at WB Eva Pavilion in Brookton on Thursday, August 13, both between 1.30pm and 4pm.

“Whether you produce wool, market it, advise producers or work anywhere throughout the wool supply chain, this session will provide valuable market intelligence and a unique opportunity to engage directly with some of the industry’s most influential international customers,” Mr Morris said.