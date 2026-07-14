WA is on its way to wiping out the feral deer population plaguing farmers, after the latest State Government cull removed nearly 300 head in two regions.

Throughout June this year the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development culled 207 head of deer in the Esperance area and 67 head in the Harvey region, closely liaising with landholders in the lead up and during the program’s operations.

It comes amid a 170 signature strong petition tabled in State Parliament last month to halt the practice for its infringement on nearby resident’s right to quiet enjoyment, the drop and rot policy, and excessive hourly costs billed to taxpayers.

The program, headed by DPIRD ran culling operations in the two areas last year after a two-year survey identified more than 1500 feral deer near Muchea, Harvey, and Esperance.

Invasive Species Council advocacy director Reece Pianta said the explosion of the feral deer population was escalating to a “national crisis”.

“We have seen the absolute devastation they have caused in Eastern States like Victoria, where they trample native ecosystems, destroy crops, and pose a major hazard on our roads,” he said.

“The WA Government’s decisive action is exactly what is needed to ensure Western Australia does not face the same uncontrollable feral deer plague.

“Western Australia can build on this success and emulate South Australia’s policy of Statewide deer eradication.”

Camera Icon DPIRD undertaking aerial culling. Credit: Supplied by DPIRD

DPIRD confirmed the completion of its latest culling program in the Harvey and Esperance regions, resulting in “significant reductions” in the feral deer population.

“Feral deer are an emerging pest threat nationally, and while populations in WA are at low densities, without timely intervention they have the potential to grow quickly, further contributing to pest impacts on agricultural production, important environmental values and sensitive areas,” it said.

“WA is in a unique position to control feral deer populations while they are still relatively small and localised.

“Combined with similar control efforts at these two sites last winter, DPIRD has removed a total of 796 feral deer, and will continue to monitor these populations to assess the effectiveness of the program and inform future control efforts.”

Mr Pianta said the eradication of feral deer in the Harvey region was a significant environmental victory for WA to eliminate the areas localised population of Rusa deer.

Camera Icon Feral deer. Credit: AAP

“By removing 194 last year and a further 67 this year, the WA Government has reduced the estimated population by more than half.

“They are on track to completely eliminate this destructive species from the State.

“It is far more cost-effective and environmentally sound to eradicate these isolated populations now than to try and manage a crisis later.”

A declared pest, feral deer damage the environment and the agricultural industry by grazing on native plants, competing with native animals for food and habitat resources, affecting water quality and soil properties, and damaging pasture, commercial crops and orchards.

They additionally act as carriers for pathogens and diseases, and can transmit exotic livestock diseases to sheep, goats, and cattle.

Landholders who see feral deer on their property can report sightings using the FeralScan App or online at feralscan.org.au