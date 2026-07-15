Much of the debate surrounding the WA sheep industry has centred on breeding ewe numbers.

They’re important but markets don’t trade estimates, they trade supply.

Looking instead at measurable supply flows including processing, live exports and interstate transfers — they tell an interesting story.

My analysis suggests the WA breeding ewe flock has declined significantly during the past decade, yet lamb processing has remained relatively stable.

One plausible explanation is that insufficient replacement ewe lambs have been retained, allowing current production to be maintained by drawing on future breeding capacity.

The sharp decline in live sheep exports has also released additional sheep into the domestic market, helping support processor throughput and, at times, masking the underlying contraction in the breeding flock.

That buffer now appears to be disappearing.

Despite much lower live export volumes, sheep availability is tightening, processor competition is increasing, and interstate demand remains strong.

Have we, as an industry, underestimated the speed at which the WA breeding flock has been contracting?

If lower live export volumes temporarily masked that decline, we may only now be seeing the underlying supply challenge emerge.

The bigger issue may no longer be market access — it may be productive capacity.

If we want to rebuild sheep numbers, the economics must stack up.

Sheep must compete profitably alongside broadacre cropping, and producers need greater confidence in future returns.

Creating that confidence through better risk management, clearer market signals and longer term marketing options will be critical if we’re to rebuild the breeding flock.

Perhaps the real question isn’t whether we can market more sheep.

It’s whether we’re rebuilding the breeding flock needed for the years ahead, or simply borrowing from the future to satisfy today’s demand.