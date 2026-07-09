Australia proudly championed lamb this week with a showcase that aimed to prove industry was more geared towards data performance and not exclusively breed or feed specific.

At the LambEx Australian Meat Processor Corporation Carcase Showcase, held in South Australia from July 7 to 10, an analysis of lamb eating quality was revealed to provide enormous potential for producers to lift both eating quality and lean meat yield.

The event attracted more than 5300 lambs from 52 producers, processed in WA, South Australia and NSW, to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive commercial carcase benchmark yet.

LambEx26 AMPC Carcase Showcase manager Jason Schulz said the results challenged many long-held assumptions about what determines a quality lamb.

“Outstanding lamb is produced in every corner of Australia,” he said.

“There wasn’t one breed or one feeding system that stood above the rest.

“We saw both exceptional and lower-performing lambs across every breed, as well as grass-fed, grain-assisted and feedlot production systems.”

More than 1400 LambEx26 delegates attended the special carcase showcase session on July 8.

A panel of experts from Meat and Livestock Australia, the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Gundagai Meat Processors, JBS and WA Meat Marketing Co-operative analysed the results.

There was also a producers’ panel that added to discussions that explored the breeding, management and production decisions that influenced carcase performance.

Intramuscular fat, measured in the loin eye muscle, was found to be influenced by genetics and nutrition and was one of the strongest indicators of eating quality.

Mr Schulz said there was a level of variation within most individual consignments.

“Historically, many producers have selected rams for growth and carcase weight, with eating quality only becoming a breeding focus in more recent years,” he said.

“The variation we’re seeing is actually a positive story because it shows there is still significant opportunity for genetic gain.”

The carcase showcase was a feature of LambEx26, providing producers with practical, objective carcase feedback from commercial lambs and demonstrating how better data can improve on-farm decision-making, profitability and consumer eating experiences.