Prices ease with processors full

Mutton and lamb prices were unchanged over the past week with crossbred lambs bringing $7/kg and mutton $5.20/kg.

There are several feedlots in the market offering $2.90 to $3.10, however space is limited for immediate delivery.

Livestock Shipping Services have put out an export order paying between $100 to $120 liveweight for wether hoggets and $70 to $80 for ram hoggets.

With the majority of processors full until January 6, the Victorian and New South Wales respective hogget and mutton markets continued to ease.

In South Australia, values remain mostly unchanged.

Thomas Foods International, for example, reduced its NSW hogget and mutton bid by 20¢ to $6 and $6.20 respectively, while its South Australian values were unchanged.

The east coast cattle market continues to see increased supply with lack of feed and water causing producers to continue to offer cattle.

The increase in supply, and the fact that many processors have immediate needs covered, means grid prices are reduced or pulled.

Further reports of African swine fever in Indonesia have heightened the alert for Australian authorities.

The deadly pig disease has already caused mass hog deaths across 11 countries in Asia and is looking to be a significant factor for protein markets next year.

