Following in the footsteps of an annual $1.5 billion family-owned real estate empire, Ray White Rural and Livestock has opened its in Albany.

While Ray White real estate franchises have previously been operating in the State, introduction of its livestock interests comes from a national drive now in its 26th year.

Ray White Rural managing director Stephen Nell, of Brisbane, said there were 50 network agents spread from Hamilton in Victoria to Katherine in the Northern Territory, “all actively working together”.

Heading up Ray White Rural and Livestock Albany, which opened on April 13, will be franchise directors Dave Biss and Andrew Hodgson.

Mr Snell said he was delighted to welcome Mr Biss and Mr Hodgson into the family-owned and led network.

“I am excited to see the livestock flag being planted in WA,” he said.

“Mr Hodgson is moving home to WA, with his two sons, from NSW after a long stint in Argentina working in the South American beef and sheep industry.”

Mr Hodgson said he had worked in WA for Wesfarmers Dalgety as a stud stock specialist and most recently represented the international finance company Jacobs Ag in Argentina.

“We aim to build an experienced team of livestock agents that can offer insurance, finances, wool and competitive merchandise sales,” he said.

Mr Nell said Mr Biss and his wife Naomi and their family planned to live in Albany after 25 years in agriculture in WA and overseas.

In the meantime, Mr Nell said Ray White’s rural group, a player in sheep, cattle and stock horse sales, was moving to a new normal.

“It’s a world where we have a really great opportunity to bring the future into the present with our technological tools,” he said.