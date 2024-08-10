Applications have opened for the 2025 Australian Wool Innovation Graduate Training Program, which gives participants the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain. The AWI Graduate Training Program provides successful applicants a thorough and unique understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion. The 18-month program starts each year in March and is based primarily at AWI head office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to all areas of the AWI business including on-farm research and development, processing innovation and education extension, consultation and engagement, global marketing, digital, measurement and evaluation, and business services. A unique offering as part of the program are the international rotations. Graduates are given the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain, visiting supply chain hubs in Asia and Europe. The program also provides the graduates with ongoing professional development opportunities, to further enhance their career within the industry. The program is aimed at graduates from a broad selection of disciplines who have a background in or connection with the Australian wool industry. AWI chief executive John Roberts said the program had unearthed some fantastic young talent who were now planning long careers in the wool industry. Previous WA graduates included University of WA graduate Miles Barritt, who was a former AWI WoolQ project and traceability manager based in Sydney, and Ellie Bigwood, who was employed as AWI’s inaugural WA-based representative, a role she held for two years. “Having worked with the past and current graduates, I’ve seen firsthand the value of having such an all-encompassing program within the industry, covering the full supply chain, and the benefits it provides the successful graduates in enhancing their career within wool,” he said. “We continue to focus on attracting and retaining the top talent and the program is just one of the mechanisms we have in creating a talent pipeline and futureproofing human resources in the industry.” To find out more visit wool.com. Applications close August 31.