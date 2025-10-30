Sheep producers were updated with the advances in methane reduction research, as well as the latest Yardstick benchmarking data at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s annual Sheep Field Day. Held at DPIRD’s Katanning Research Station on October 23, a crowd of 50 producers and industry representatives were given insight into the range of work in progress at DPIRD’s Katanning Sheep Feed Intake Facility to equip producers with the tools and knowledge to turnoff profitable sheep that satisfy customer requirements. DPIRD research scientist Beth Paganoni said the focus was on how genetics could help produce more efficient sheep that produce less methane and carbon dioxide. “There is growing consumer demand for sustainably produced meat and fibre products,” she said. “This work across genetics, nutrition and management will deliver practical strategies to lift efficiency and cut emissions — increasing producers’ profitability per hectare on-farm.” DPIRD livestock research scientist Brittany Bolt presented an update on her feed intake and methane measurement trial. She discussed how genetic screening for feed intake and methane traits were laying the groundwork to develop new breeding values that combine production efficiency with a smaller carbon footprint. In her trial work, she discovered the average feed intakes of the trial group of Merinos had feed intake of 1.7kg/head/day and emissions of methane was 20.6mg per minute. “The feed take range was 1.1-2.3kg/head/day and methane emissions ranged from 14.6-29.3mg per minute,” she said. Ms Bolt said with the development of more robust data, Australian Sheep Breeding Values could be generated for producers to begin making selection decisions. DPIRD research scientist Umair Kahn shared learnings from the use of DPIRD’s GreenFeed machine to map sheep methane emissions over a full year, linking seasonal conditions and pasture types to flock emissions. “This base data will inform on-farm mitigation strategies and carbon reporting,” he said. “The research is intended to help WA farmers build confidence in carbon accounting and support practical ways to cut emissions. Mr Khan said methane from animal production was driven mainly by dry matter intake. “At the research station we measure sheep methane emissions using non-invasive respiration chambers,” he said. “The trial includes feed base solutions to reduce methane emissions.”