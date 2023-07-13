Smart, safe and sustainable focus at WA dairy conference

Smart, safe and sustainable farming will be the focus of next week’s WAFarmers Dairy Conference at the Abbey Beach Resort in Busselton.

The conference on Thursday, July 20, comes at a good time for the industry, which received a 4 cent per litre farmgate milk price increase last month from local processors.

The day will kick off with a Western Dairy Business Breakfast at 7am before State Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis opens the conference at 10am and provides a WA Dairy Industry Working Group update.

Western Dairy has attracted New Zealand agribusiness consultant Lynaire Ryan to discuss successful steps to growing wealth, as well as Dairy Australia industry analyst Eliza Redfern and chairman James Mann to provide market updates for the sector.

During the conference, speakers will discuss industry updates, market analysis, digital farm safety systems, an industry carbon baseline and how to plan for business success.

It will conclude at 2.30pm after the WA Dairy Council annual general meeting, after which a special session hosted by Bailiwick Legal will discuss the State Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and what it means for dairy farmers.