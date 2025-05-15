Feedlot cattle with access to grooming brushes are happier, less stressed, and more playful, according to a study that gives farmers an easy way to boost animal welfare.

A study conducted at Lake Preston, in WA’s Peel region, by Murdoch University’s Centre for Animal Production and Health found that grooming brushes were a simple and cost-effective way of reducing anxiety in feedlot cattle.

More than 170 feedlot cattle were penned for 100 days for the study, which proved farmers could improve their livestock’s wellbeing with minimal effort — satisfying societal concerns and increasing meat quality.

Camera Icon New research from Murdoch University's Centre for Animal Production and Health found feedlot cattle with access to grooming brushes are generally more content, sociable and have less stress. Credit: Supplied: Murdoch University

Cattle in the pen containing the upright cattle-grooming brush were more content and sociable by the end of the study, while cattle without were scored as more anxious over an 100-day period.

Camera Icon Murdoch University associate professor in animal welfare and ethics Teresa Collins. Credit: Supplied: Murdoch University

The research team found the frequency and duration of brush-use did not decrease over the study period, suggesting the cattle valued the form of enrichment for providing long-term mental and physical stimulation.

The cattle also engaged in play behaviour more frequently, which Ms Collins said was an important sign of positive wellbeing in the social species.

“Despite the need for confinement for maximising growth, it is important to provide opportunities for cattle to groom themselves and each other to maintain overall wellbeing,” she said. “Less stressed cattle will likely ensure safer interactions between producers and their animals, and also better-quality meat.

“Providing environmental enrichment helps promote natural behaviour which supports long-term productivity and farm sustainability, while mitigating societal concerns for cattle farmed in feedlots.”

Camera Icon Feedlot cattle utilising the vertical grooming brush. Credit: Supplied: Murdoch University

Ms Collins said using a cattle brush was an example of how producers can put into practice an Australian Beef Sustainability Framework goal without a lot of expense or labour.

The study was conducted in 2021, and published in scientific journal, Frontiers in Animal Science, in December, 2024.

Part two of the study — which looked at brush use over a 300-day period — is currently under analysis.