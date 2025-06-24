WA beef producers are more optimistic than six months ago but still remain the least confident out of any state or territory, according to Meat & Livestock Australia’s most recent Beef Producer Intentions Survey

WA producers held the lowest sentiment in the beef industry in MLA’s November survey, but have reported to have grown in confidence in the April survey despite changing trade and weather conditions.

Of the 252 beef producers surveyed across the country, 59 per cent said they intended to maintain the size of their herds in the next few months, while 21 per cent planned to increase and 20 per cent intend to decrease their herd sizes.

The other 2864 beef producers across Australia held similar intentions with 56 per cent reporting they intended to maintain the size of their herds in the next 12 months, while 26 per cent planned to increase and 19 per cent intend to decrease their herd sizes.

The survey captures a snapshot of herd demographics, producer sentiment, breeding and sales intentions, and market dynamics.

Producers in northern WA reported an increased sentiment due to stronger seasonal conditions.

MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the figures in the April survey are consistent with the preceding survey, and reflect a stable outlook for northern and southern production systems.

“These intentions reflect a cautious but optimistic approach by producers,” he said.

“The majority are maintaining herd size, which suggests confidence in current market conditions, but also awareness of ongoing risks such as trade uncertainty, concern about weather, and prices and input costs.”

Beef producers in northern Australia and southwestern Queensland provided limited survey participation due to significant rainfall and flooding.

Camera Icon Beef producers in northern WA reported in the MLA survey an increased sentiment due to stronger seasonal conditions. Credit: AAP

Breeding and sales strategies have been influence in South Australia due to dry and drought weather conditions.

Producer sentiment has been shaped by changing global market dynamics as a result of increased demand from China, the United States continuing to rebuild their herd, and tariff arrangements that continue to evolve.

Producers reported a total of 4.82 million head of cattle sold, or expected to be sold, in the first half of 2025.

Producers in southern Australia reported higher sales in the first quarter of 2025, and northern producers anticipated stronger activity in the second quarter of the year.

“Southern producers’ higher sales in Q1 are primarily due to earlier seasonal turn-off patterns and the need to manage feed availability during drier conditions,” Mr Bignell said.

“In contrast, northern producers are likely benefiting from improved pasture conditions following significant rainfall, allowing them to hold stock longer and plan for increased sales in Q2.”