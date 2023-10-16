The head of Meat and Livestock Australia has downplayed claims that big supermarkets are not passing on savings to consumers as sheep producers continue to receive rock-bottom prices for lambs. There’s been growing concern among consumers that national supermarkets are profit-taking, while farmers suffer from plummeting livestock prices. While lamb prices have dropped 70 per cent in the past year, the cost on the supermarket shelf has only dropped by 7 per cent in the last three months. Attempting to explain the disparity, MLA managing director Jason Strong said it was not as simple as supermarkets trying to make a profit. “The last few years has produced a 23 per cent increase in the size of the Australian flock — the largest in 15 years,” he said. “We’ve had three fantastic seasons in a row, so we’ve had increased productivity, and that increase in supply is now coming on to the market. “That’s the biggest driver that’s putting pressure on prices for sheep in the saleyards.” Mr Strong made the comments during a recent appearance on Channel Seven’s Sunrise program, insisting the drop in prices at the saleyard was “flowing through” to consumers. “It will continue to flow through, but it’s not going to be at the same proportional shift that we see with the livestock price,” he said. “Even though it may seem like a smaller price reduction in price at retail, we’re seeing the increase in volume of sales, both domestic and export.” Mr Strong said other factors including power and transport costs also played a part, as well as different types of cuts. “While the average retail price has come down, the price of lamb legs has come down more than the price of lamb chops or cutlets,” he said. “So building that relationship with your retailer, and understanding and keeping an eye on how those different cuts are shifting in price is important.”