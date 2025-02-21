The Kupsch family of Allanooka in the WA’s Midwest will once again present a quality line-up of 18 Angus and nine Limousin bulls at the 2025 Gingin bull sale. Their sale catalogue represents their commitment to thickness in both breeds, targeting phenotypically correct, appealing beef cattle, while maintaining commercially relevant Estimated Breeding Values for the Western Australian beef production industry. In the Black Tara corner, is a line-up of bloodlines from new sires such as Schiffelbein Showman 338, Myres Fair N Square, Stirling Bond, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2 as well as offering from Montanna Elevation, who bred Black Tara T44, last year’s sale $25,000 top price at Gingin. Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch said MM Paratrooper R2 was purchased at the Millah Murrah sale in NSW where its brothers Rembrandt and Rocketman made Angus history. “This year’s offering is balanced throughout, with quality on offer all the way through to the last bull,” he said. “Its been great to see Paratrooper R2 throw good consistency with its progeny and match in so well with type of animal we strive to produce.” Mr Kupsch said lot 2, Black Tara Ultron U19 and lot 3, Black Tara Upperclass U45 typified the Paratrooper R2 genetics with a great combination of length, depth and width while retaining good structural integrity and a powerful EBV spread from birth to growth. “Lot 5, Black Tara Upload U57 by Schiffelbein Showman, is up there with some of the most well-muscled Angus bulls bred at Tara,” he said. “His moderate frame combined with top 1 per cent 200 day growth EBVs, coupled with excellent foot structure data makes him suitable to punch out heavy weaners fast — he certainly fits the Showman mould with similar body type. “In the Limo corner, another even and consistent team from start to end with sires from proven performers such as Tara K29, Raven Nemesis, Summit blueprint and newcomers such as Goldstein Park Phoenix.” Mr Kupsch said the offering of Limousin bulls had a strong emphasis on temperament, shape and growth. “Following on from the Angus, the first two Limousins into the ring will be hetro black, homozygous poll sires that show great length, depth and width,” he said. “Lot 63, Tara Usman U95, leads off with a great birth to growth EBV spread, and would make a heifer-suitable sire. “The first of the Apricots, Lot 65 Tara Uri U83, is a real powerhouse — top 1 per cent for growth, soft as butter and bred from Tara royalty in Tara K29 (Xtractor).” Mr Kupsch said the depth ran throughout the Tara catalogue this year, with the last bull, Lot 71 Tara U Beaut U96, a lovely soft fleshy bull from the depths of the Tara program — the result of an ET Flush K29x F11 — making a perfect heifer option. All Tara bulls come performance tested and ready to work, including immune ready vaccinated, genomics tested, freeze branded, and morphology tested through Billie Marshall at Imperial Bovine and Just Genes in Queensland. All Tara bulls purchased at the sale qualify for Statewide delivery. For further details contact Brad Kupsch 0428 276 054 or Peter Kupsch 0427 276 054 to arrange on-farm inspection.