The inaugural Black Infusion Bull Sale incorporating the 4th Annual Bullock Hills Simmental line-up presented buyers with “two proven programs in one benchmark sale”. The combined sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 24 Bullock Hills Simmental bulls and six commercial heifers along with 11 Gumnut Downs Angus bulls. This resulted in 19 Simmental bulls sold to a top of $22,000 and average price of $9132 with all six heifers sold for an average price of $2500/head. The Bullock Hills bulls, offered by stud principals Brad and Sylvia Patterson, were up $2556/head on last year when 21 sold for an average price of $6476 and the heifers were up $1025/head. It was the second sale offering by Gumnut Downs Angus bulls stud principals Spencer and Penny Knight, who were delighted that all 11 bulls sold to a top of $14,000 and average price of $8354. Bullock Hills Stud purchasers featured strongly with the Bullock Hills line-up including the $22,000 top priced yearling bull, Bullock Hills Washington W51 (B) (PP). South Australia-based Woonallee Simmentals stud principals Tom and Lizzy Baker secured W51 to introduce new outcross genetics from the bull’s sire LRS Dutton 611K. “We liked that the bull was out of our Woonallee S157 that goes back to dam Wombramurra P071, which is still producing well-suited progeny at our stud,” he said. “The bull was our first and only pick of the sale and he has balanced figures and will be suited to breed our own sale bulls and replacement females.” This 696kg homozygous black double polled bull recorded Expected Progeny Differences in the top 10 per cent for weighing weight (95.3), yearling weight (148.1), carcase weight (67.2), ribeye area (1.16), marbling (0.41), and All-Purpose Index (161.5), and Terminal Index (98.18). Mr Baker also secured Bullock Hills Whisky W47, sired by LRS Dutton and out of dam BH R36 for $10,000. The $21,000 second top-priced bull, Bullock Hills Voltage V88, sired by OMF Epic E27 and out of BH Velvet S97 was secured by Central Queensland-based Huron Park Black Simmental stud principal Justin Humphreys, a first-time buyer of Bullock Hills genetics. He said a top Epic son was on his wish list and V88 had all the right ticks including low birthweight, balanced data, and outstanding phenotype. “We will put him over a selected female line to produce herd bulls and replacement females,” Mr Humphreys said. Huron Park registered in 2019 and runs 100 stud females. Bonnydale Black Simmental stud co-principal Rob Introvigne secured Bullock Hills Wellington W30, sired by Gibbs 9114G Essential and out of BH Pear R11, for $10,000. “This young bull represented new genetics and will be put over our stud heifers to breed replacement females,” he said. Mr Introvigne was impressed with the 694kg bull’s EPDs with six traits in the top 10 per cent along with the TI index. Volume buyers included Matt and Catherine Brompton, who trade as Brompton Family Trust in Denmark. The couple secured two bulls for $10,000 and $7000 and three yearling commercial heifers for an average price of $2500/head. “We were selecting bulls to put over heifers as we transition from an Angus to a Black Simmental herd with our 80 breeders,” Mr Brompton said. Busselton-based account R.H. Norman & son secured Bullock Hills Walter W70 for $10,500. Gumnut Downs Angus The Knight family of Gumnut Downs Angus stud couldn’t have wished for a better start to their first sale offering with a 100 per cent clearance of 11 bulls. The $14,000 sale topper, ET-bred Gumnut Downs Vegemite V42, sired by Pine View Mogul G241 and out of dam Coonamble J178, was secured by Manjimup producer Ross Ryan, who trades as Cosy Creek Farms. Mr Ryan said he was chasing the Mogul bloodline that goes back to dam Baldridge Isabel C773 with “proven traits”. “I run 30 registered Angus breeders along with 170 commercial females — this sire will represent a bit of outcross genetics, but my main objective will be to put the somewhat rare pedigree to work in the nucleus herd,” he said. This August 2024-drop 844kg bull recorded estimated breeding values in the top 5 per cent for 200, top 2 per cent for 400-day weights and top 5 per cent for net feed intake (-0.41), and had a carcase weight in the top 2 per cent (+98) Mr Ryan also secured Gumnut Downs Versailles V5, AI-sired by Sterling Pacific 904 and out of Allegria Park Champagne R66, a bull with moderate growth trait figures with a gestation length in the top 7 per cent (-8.3) and a top 6 per cent for mature body condition. Donnybrook account E.B. & G. Quick secured Gumnut Downs Velocity V41, sired by Pine View Mogul G241 and out of Arkle Royal Lass R31 for $9000. Mr Knights said he and his wife were humbled by the sale result in their second year offering bulls. “We are grateful for the support we’ve had on this journey whilst starting up our Angus stud,” he said.