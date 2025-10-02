The Lefroy family of Cranmore Park Merino and Poll Merino stud in Walebing celebrated their 75th on-property ram sale marked by the largest rise in the wool market since 2019. Stud co-principals Kristin and Tracy Lefroy paid special tribute to Bruce and Anna Lefroy on the occasion. “My parents continual guidance has been instrumental in developing our Cranmore Farming Partnership to its full potential,” Kristin said. The anniversary sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 24, offered and sold 120 Merino and Poll Merino rams to a top of $3900 and average price of $1907. This was up $361/head on last year when 129 rams sold for an average price of $1546. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton congratulated the Lefroy family for reaching an incredible milestone. “Ram buyers keep coming back with their loyalty which was very noticeable at this year’s sale,” he said. “Cranmore services some very traditional woolgrowers who have been through some difficult years, but it’s good to see their confidence back with this week’s wool market rises.” “Ram buyers keep coming back with their loyalty, which was very noticeable at this year’s sale. The $3900 sale topper, Cranmore Park tag 240218 offered as lot nine, was secured by repeat buyer Brendan Van Beek, of Koolena Farms in Gillingarra. Mr Van Beek said he selected for reasonable clean fleece weight and good balanced figures (Australian Sheep Breeding Values) and no higher than 21-micron fibre diameter. The 15.8-micron Poll Merino ram recorded ASBVs of 10.09 YWT, -0.01 YEMD, -0.14 YFAT, -1.32 YFD, and a 154.60 SM index and 143.09 ML index. Mr Van Beek secured six Poll Merino rams in total for an average price of $2933 to go over a self-replacing flock of between 1300 and 1400 commercial ewes. The $2900 top-priced Merino ram, tag 240525, was secured by Phil Martin of Wong Wong Pastoral in Watheroo. Mr Martin said the past few years of lower wool prices had determined a decision to reduce Merino numbers. He secured a total of six Merino rams for an average price of $1783. “We are still committed to the sheep industry in the long term as it plays an important part in our mixed enterprise,” Mr Martin said. “I was selecting for Merino rams that are the more traditional Cranmore type.” Coomberdale woolgrowers Kev McLean and Chris Brown, who trade as Banksia Downs Grazing, secured seven rams to a top of $3400 and average price of $2543. “We were selecting for good frame size and quality wool style,” Mr McLean said. Kojonup woolgrower Richard Banks, who trades as Yolander Holdings, secured a volume of 12 rams to a top of $2900 and average price of $2208. “As long-time supporters of the Cranmore sale, our wool growing enterprise has benefited greatly from the Lefroy’s commitment to the industry,” he said. “We were selected for both Poll Merinos and horns on stylish wool type and balanced raw and ASBV figures with special attention to visual conformation. “Cranmore genetics are predictable and reliable as seen in the evenness of our self-replacing commercial flock.” Many of the 24 registered buyers loaded up a selection of rams to take back to their farms in what was a memorable sale for the Lefroy family.