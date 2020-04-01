A Manjimup stud’s fourth annual yearling bull sale has been brought forward almost a week in a bid to assure it goes ahead amid the COVID-19 uncertainty.

Mordallup Angus had planned to hold the auction at the Boyanup saleyards on April 15, however, elected to re-schedule it for next Thursday, April 9.

The decision comes as the Federal Government clamps down on gatherings and the State Government enforced regional travel restrictions in WA to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

With WA’s rural travel restrictions enforced on Tuesday, Mordallup stud principal Mark Muir also decided to combine the sale with AuctionsPlus to help interested buyers bid from home.

“We must comply with the codes of operation to conduct our sale,” he said.

“Only genuine buyers, livestock agents and two Mordallup representatives will be allowed to attend the sale.”

Mr Muir said livestock agents could help people place their bids through AuctionsPlus. “With agriculture deemed an essential business and stud sales included in that category, we are able to conduct our sale,” he said.

“The Mordallup sale team of yearling bulls is looking very good and will present very well on sale day with the auction commencing at 12.30pm.”

Mr Muir said the bulls had outstanding growth and maturity and were ready to work.

“This year we are offering new industry-leading genetics from world renowned sires including SAV Renown, Braveheart of Stern, and LD Capitalist 316,” he said.

“Our home-bred sires include Klooney N36, Thunder H131, Barro F480, Harvestor L141, Gidgee K216, Density K210, Harvestor M51 and others.”

Mr Muir said sons of calving-ease sires Beastmode and Black Onyx and out of first calving N females were outstanding sale bulls. All Mordallup bulls had been DNA sire verified and HD50K genomic tested for improved evaluation of Estimated Breeding Values including growth, maternal, gestation and carcase traits.

Mr Muir encourages inspection of sale bulls, on property by appointment only. Sale catalogues are available on-line at mordallup.com.au, for further details contact Mark Muir on 0427 691 001.

Interested buyers can also contact Nutrien agent Ben Cooper on 0428 499 648 or visit Mordallup’s Instagram and Facebook pages.