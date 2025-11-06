A new national accreditation scheme for Australia’s livestock transport industry is aiming to set a higher standard for animal welfare, biosecurity, and traceability. The CoRLink National Animal Welfare Accreditation program, launched last month, has been developed to harmonise the complex mix of legislation, codes of practice, and guidelines across all States and Territories. National Animal Welfare Accreditation chair Graeme Hoare, who operates NSW-based Martins Stock Haulage, said the voluntary scheme was designed to create a unified national framework for animal welfare compliance. “Major livestock transporters have already signed on for the program, which was developed in consultation with regulatory bodies, animal welfare groups, major transport operators, industry leaders and associations,” Mr Hoare said. “It seeks to elevate animal welfare by bringing consistency, clarity, and accountability for everyone along the supply chain. “It also builds consumer and community confidence in the ethical treatment of livestock throughout the transport process and provides assurance to domestic and international markets on Australian livestock transport practices.” Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper said the scheme was not mandatory in WA, but operators could choose to join. “The State’s operators could sign up if they saw merit in it,” she said. “From our standpoint, we will always promote high standards of animal welfare in accordance with existing industry standards, guidelines, and legislation.” Mr Hoare said accredited transport operators would maintain their status through audits, training, and traceability systems, supported by a new digital platform. “A digital platform — including AI — has been developed to help operators with record-keeping, compliance, and business operations,” he said. “Its emphasis (is) on training and competency, chain of responsibility, and implementation of an animal welfare management system. “It seeks to embed an animal welfare-first culture across transport operators and the rest of the supply chain.” The scheme includes detailed animal-specific requirements such as ensuring animals are fit for transport, handled with low-stress techniques, and monitored throughout the journey. It also covers vehicle condition, driver competency, loading and unloading facilities, and emergency response procedures. Mr Hoare said the industry-led scheme aimed to make “real change” by improving animal welfare, and integrating seamlessly with existing and emerging accreditation frameworks used by producers, feedlots, saleyards, and processors. Australia’s livestock transport industry moves about 40 million sheep, cattle and goats each year and supports more than 400,000 jobs directly and indirectly nationwide.